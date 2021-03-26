�से �काशनी PRESS RELEASE
March 26, 2021
Result of the 11-day Variable Rate Repo auction held on March 26, 2021
|
Tenor
|
11-day
|
Notified Amount (in ₹ crore)
|
25,000
|
Total amount of bids received (in ₹ crore)
|
500
|
Amount allotted (in ₹ crore)
|
500
|
Cut off Rate (%)
|
4.02
|
Weighted Average Rate (%)
|
4.02
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of bids received at cut off rate (%)
|
NA
|
