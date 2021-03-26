Log in
Result of the 11-day Variable Rate Repo auction held on March 26, 2021

03/26/2021 | 03:20am EDT
�स �काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व� ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

सचं ार िवभाग, क� �ीय कायालय, एस.बी.एस.माग, मुंबई-400001

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001 फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

0वेबसाइट : www.rbi.org.in/hindi

Website :www.rbi.org.in -मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

March 26, 2021

Result of the 11-day Variable Rate Repo auction held on March 26, 2021

Tenor

11-day

Notified Amount (in crore)

25,000

Total amount of bids received (in crore)

500

Amount allotted (in crore)

500

Cut off Rate (%)

4.02

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.02

Partial Allotment Percentage of bids received at cut off rate (%)

NA

Ajit Prasad

Press Release: 2020-2021/1304

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 07:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
