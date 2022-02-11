Log in
Result of the 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on February 11, 2022

02/11/2022 | 02:18am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

February 11, 2022

Result of the 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on

February 11, 2022

Tenor

14-day

Notified Amount (in ₹ crore)

6,50,000

Total amount of offers received (in ₹ crore)

4,91,278

Amount accepted (in ₹ crore)

4,91,278

Cut off Rate (%)

3.99

Weighted Average Rate (%)

3.98

Partial Acceptance Percentage of offers received at cut off rate

NA

Press Release: 2021-2022/1704

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
