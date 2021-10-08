Log in
Result of the 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on October 8, 2021

10/08/2021
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

October 08, 2021

Result of the 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on

October 8, 2021

Tenor

14-day

Notified Amount (in ₹ crore)

4,00,000

Total amount of offers received (in ₹ crore)

4,00,537

Amount accepted (in ₹ crore)

4,00,002

Cut off Rate (%)

3.99

Weighted Average Rate (%)

3.65

Partial Acceptance Percentage of offers received at cut off rate

63.96

Press Release: 2021-2022/1005

Ajit Prasad

Director

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 07:06:07 UTC.


