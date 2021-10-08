�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
October 08, 2021
Result of the 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on
October 8, 2021
|
Tenor
|
14-day
|
|
|
Notified Amount (in ₹ crore)
|
4,00,000
|
|
|
Total amount of offers received (in ₹ crore)
|
4,00,537
|
|
|
Amount accepted (in ₹ crore)
|
4,00,002
|
|
|
Cut off Rate (%)
|
3.99
|
|
|
Weighted Average Rate (%)
|
3.65
|
|
|
Partial Acceptance Percentage of offers received at cut off rate
|
63.96
|
|
|
