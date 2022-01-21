Log in
Result of the 3-Day Variable Rate Repo auction held on January 21, 2022

01/21/2022 | 03:52am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

January 21, 2022

Result of the 3-Day Variable Rate Repo auction held on January 21, 2022

Tenor

3-day

Notified Amount (in ₹ crore)

75,000

Total amount of bids received (in ₹ crore)

1,22,170

Amount allotted (in ₹ crore)

75,005

Cut off Rate (%)

4.09

Weighted Average Rate (%)

4.11

Partial Allotment Percentage of bids received at cut off rate (%)

12.76

Press Release: 2021-2022/1585

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 08:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS