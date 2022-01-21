�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE
January 21, 2022
Result of the 3-Day Variable Rate Repo auction held on January 21, 2022
|
Tenor
|
3-day
|
Notified Amount (in ₹ crore)
|
75,000
|
Total amount of bids received (in ₹ crore)
|
1,22,170
|
Amount allotted (in ₹ crore)
|
75,005
|
Cut off Rate (%)
|
4.09
|
Weighted Average Rate (%)
|
4.11
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of bids received at cut off rate (%)
|
12.76
|
