December 27, 2021
Result of the 3-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held
on December 27, 2021
|
Tenor
|
3-day
|
Notified Amount (in ₹ crore)
|
2,00,000
|
Total amount of offers received (in ₹ crore)
|
1,29,567
|
Amount accepted (in ₹ crore)
|
1,29,567
|
Cut off Rate (%)
|
3.99
|
Weighted Average Rate (%)
|
3.99
|
Partial Acceptance Percentage of offers received at cut off rate
|
N.A.
|
