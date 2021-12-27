Log in
Result of the 3-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on December 27, 2021

12/27/2021 | 02:47am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

December 27, 2021

Result of the 3-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held

on December 27, 2021

Tenor

3-day

Notified Amount (in ₹ crore)

2,00,000

Total amount of offers received (in ₹ crore)

1,29,567

Amount accepted (in ₹ crore)

1,29,567

Cut off Rate (%)

3.99

Weighted Average Rate (%)

3.99

Partial Acceptance Percentage of offers received at cut off rate

N.A.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1423

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 07:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS