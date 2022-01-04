Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Result of the 3-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on January 3, 2022

01/04/2022 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

January 03, 2022

Result of the 3-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held

on January 3, 2022

Tenor

3-day

Notified Amount (in ₹ crore)

2,00,000

Total amount of offers received (in ₹ crore)

2,40,598

Amount accepted (in ₹ crore)

2,00,014

Cut off Rate (%)

3.99

Weighted Average Rate (%)

3.96

Partial Acceptance Percentage of offers received at cut off rate

14.92

Press Release: 2021-2022/1473

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 13:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:48aOnce a status symbol, older BlackBerry devices to go dark on Tuesday
AQ
08:46aMerger of Kalexsyn, Inc. into Dipharma Inc.
BU
08:46aEarth Gen Biofuel Inc. 2021 Year End Update
GL
08:46aDexcom to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
08:46aAileron Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08:46aNCPERS Proposes a New Tool to Make Public Pension Plans Fiscally Sustainable
BU
08:46aFingerMotion, Inc. Retains Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC to Provide Investor Relations Services
GL
08:46aGladstone Group Lands Industry Veteran Derek Bruton
BU
08:46aFingerMotion, Inc. Retains Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC to Provide Investor Relations Services
GL
08:45aIndonesia secures more coal supplies ahead of export ban review
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
2Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics
3China Evergrande climbs as it plays down buildings demolition impact
4NOVO NORDISK : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5BAYER AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS