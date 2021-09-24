Log in
Result of the 4-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on September 24, 2021

09/24/2021 | 05:02am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

September 24, 2021

Result of the 4-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on

September 24, 2021

Tenor

4-day

Notified Amount (in ₹ crore)

50,000

Total amount of offers received (in ₹ crore)

87,883

Amount accepted (in ₹ crore)

50,001

Cut off Rate (%)

3.44

Weighted Average Rate (%)

3.40

Partial Acceptance Percentage of offers received at cut off rate

18.33

Press Release: 2021-2022/922

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 09:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
