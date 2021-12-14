Log in
Result of the 7-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on December 14, 2021

12/14/2021 | 02:18am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

December 14, 2021

Result of the 7-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on

December 14, 2021

Tenor

7-day

Notified Amount (in ₹ crore)

2,00,000

Total amount of offers received (in ₹ crore)

2,48,721

Amount accepted (in ₹ crore)

2,00,010

Cut off Rate (%)

3.96

Weighted Average Rate (%)

3.93

Partial Acceptance Percentage of offers received at cut off rate

70.47

Press Release: 2021-2022/1350

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:17:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
