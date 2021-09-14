Log in
09/14/2021
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

September 14, 2021

Result of the 7-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held

on September 14, 2021

Tenor

7-day

Notified Amount (in ₹ crore)

1,00,000

Total amount of offers received (in ₹ crore)

2,46,025

Amount accepted (in ₹ crore)

1,00,019

Cut off Rate (%)

3.38

Weighted Average Rate (%)

3.38

Partial Acceptance Percentage of offers received at cut off rate

65.53

Press Release: 2021-2022/859

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 07:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
