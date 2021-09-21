Log in
Result of the 7-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on September 21, 2021

09/21/2021 | 02:42am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

September 21, 2021

Result of the 7-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo auction held on

September 21, 2021

Tenor

7-day

Notified Amount (in ₹ crore)

1,00,000

Total amount of offers received (in ₹ crore)

1,25,770

Amount accepted (in ₹ crore)

1,00,001

Cut off Rate (%)

3.42

Weighted Average Rate (%)

3.39

Partial Acceptance Percentage of offers received at cut off rate

51.18

Press Release: 2021-2022/895

Ajit Prasad

Director

