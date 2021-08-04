Danmarks Nationalbank
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024, 0.00 per cent DGB 2031 and 0,1 per cent DGBi 2030
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|
ISIN
|
Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|
Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|
Cut-off price
|
Pro rata
|
Yield
|
99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024
|
340
|
300
|
102.095
|
100 %
|
-0.63 % p.a.
|
99 23724 DGB 0.1% 15/11/2030
|
1,795
|
1,270
|
117.44
|
100 %
|
-1.63 % p.a.
|
99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031
|
3,560
|
3,120
|
101.85
|
100 %
|
-0.18 % p.a.
|
Total
|
5,695
|
4,690
|
|
|
Settlement: 6 August 2021
Disclaimer
Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 08:35:05 UTC.