  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024, 0.00 per cent DGB 2031 and 0.25 per cent DGB 2052

08/18/2021 | 04:34am EDT
Danmarks Nationalbank
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024, 0.00 per cent DGB 2031 and 0.25 per cent DGB 2052

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024 40
 0
 -
 -
 -
99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031 3,960 3,180 101.70 100 % -0.16 % p.a.
99 24029 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2052 1,740 1,000 100.69 100 % 0.23 % p.a.
Total 5,740 4,180

Settlement: 20 August 2021


Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 08:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS