Published: 2022-02-02 10:23:45 CET Danmarks Nationalbank

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Result of the auction of 0.00 per cent DGB 2024 and 0.00 per cent DGB 2031 Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield 99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024 100

100

100.98 100 % -0.35 % p.a. 99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031 3,420 1,580 97.89 100 % 0.22 % p.a. Total 3,520 1,680 Settlement: 4 February 2022.

