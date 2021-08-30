Danmarks Nationalbank
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Result of the auction of treasury bills on 30 August 2021
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|
ISIN
|
Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|
Sale
|
Stop-rate (per cent)
|
Pro-rata
|
Price
|
98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|
460
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I
|
2,020
|
1,520
|
-0.575
|
100 %
|
100.2899
|
98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II
|
1,980
|
860
|
-0.575
|
100 %
|
100.4380
|
98 18692 DKT 01/09/22 III
|
2,600
|
1,000
|
-0.575
|
100 %
|
100.5864
|
Total
|
7,060
|
3,380
|
|
|
The sale will settle 1 September 2021
Disclaimer
Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 10:11:09 UTC.