Result of the auction of treasury bills on 30 August 2021

08/30/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Danmarks Nationalbank
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange Result of the auction of treasury bills on 30 August 2021

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
﻿﻿98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 460
 0
 -
 -
 -
98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I 2,020
 1,520
 -0.575 100 % 100.2899
98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II
 1,980
 860
 -0.575 100 % 100.4380
98 18692 DKT 01/09/22 III 2,600
 1,000
 -0.575 100 % 100.5864
Total 7,060
 3,380

The sale will settle 1 September 2021


Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 10:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
