Monday, November 10, 2025
US & Canada
CoreWeave, Inc.: Q3 2025 Results
Barrick Mining Corporation: Q3 2025 Results
Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
NTT DATA Group Corporation: Q2 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Venture Global, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
AST SpaceMobile, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
KE Holdings Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Tyson Foods, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Paramount Skydance Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Kaspi Bank: Q3 2025 Earnings
Roivant Sciences Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings
Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Instacart (Maplebear): Q3 2025 Earnings
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Europe
Hannover Re: Q3 2025 Earnings
Mediobanca S.p.A.: Q1 2026 Results
Inwit S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Almirall, S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Salzgitter AG: Q3 2025 Earnings
Banca IFIS S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Biotest AG: Q3 2025 Results
Kainos Group plc: Q2 2026 Results
Sanlorenzo S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
RHI Magnesita N.V.: Q3 2025 Business Update - Trading Update
Hypoport SE: Q3 2025 Results
Rest of the world
TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company): October 2025 Trading update
Bajaj Finance Limited: Q2 2026 Earnings
ANZ Group Holdings Limited: Q4 2025 Earnings
MediaTek Inc.: October 2025 Trading update
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
US & Canada
Sea Limited: Q3 2025 Results
AngloGold Ashanti plc: Q3 2025 Results
Nebius Group: Q3 2025 Earnings
Oklo Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Fermi Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Europe
Munich Re: Q3 2025 Earnings
Vodafone Group Plc: Q2 2026 Earnings
Recordati: Q3 2025 Results
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Q3 2025 Earnings
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Q3 2025 Earnings
A2A S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Københavns Lufthavne A/S: Q3 2025 Results
PSP Swiss Property AG: Q3 2025 Results
Fraport AG: Q3 2025 Results
DCC plc: Q2 2026 Results
United Internet AG: Q3 2025 Results
IONOS Group SE: Q3 2025 Results
NOBA Bank Group AB: Q3 2025 Earnings
3i Infrastructure plc: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)
1&1 AG: Q3 2025 Results
Mandatum Oyj: Q3 2025 Results
TAG Immobilien AG: Q3 2025 Results
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Earnings
K+S AG: Q3 2025 Results
ChemoMetec A/S: Q1 2026 Results (estimate)
KSB SE & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results
TKH Group N.V.: Q3 2025 Business development - Trading Update
Jeudan A/S: Q3 2025 Results
Italmobiliare S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Oxford Instruments plc: Q2 2026 Results
Philogen S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
CoinShares International Limited: Q3 2025 Results
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Q3 2025 Results
Rest of the world
SoftBank Group Corp.: Q2 2025 Earnings
Sony Group Corporation: Q2 2025 Earnings
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
US & Canada
Cisco Systems, Inc.: Q1 2026 Results
TransDigm Group Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Manulife Financial Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Loblaw Companies Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings
Copart, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings (estimate)
Flutter Entertainment plc: Q3 2025 Earnings
Tencent Music Entertainment Group: Q3 2025 Earnings
Power Corporation of Canada: Q3 2025 Earnings
Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
GlobalFoundries, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Pan American Silver Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings
On Holding AG: Q3 2025 Earnings
Element Fleet Management Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Europe
Infineon Technologies AG: Q4 2025 Earnings
EON SE: Q3 2025 Earnings
Experian plc: Q2 2026 Earnings
Alcon Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
RWE AG: Q3 2025 Earnings
Bayer AG: Q3 2025 Results
Swiss Life Holding AG: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Poste Italiane S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
SSE plc: Q2 2026 Earnings
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.: Q3 2025 Results
Flughafen Zürich AG: October 2025 Traffic Figures
Fincantieri S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Brenntag SE: Q3 2025 Results
H. Lundbeck A/S: Q3 2025 Results
Hera S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Technoprobe S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
LEG Immobilien SE: Q3 2025 Results
Voestalpine AG: Q2 2026 Results
Reinet Investments S.C.A.: Q2 2026 Results (estimate)
Ypsomed Holding AG: Q2 2026 Results
De'Longhi S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results
Taylor Wimpey plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság: Q3 2025 Results
FLSmidth & Co. A/S: Q3 2025 Results
Royal Unibrew A/S: Q3 2025 Publication of business update - Trading Statement
Jungheinrich AG: Q3 2025 Results
Sonae - SGPS, SA: Q3 2025 Results
Leroy Seafood: Q3 2025 Results
ENAV S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft: Q2 2026 Results
Técnicas Reunidas, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Q1 2026 Results
Osterreichische Post AG: Q3 2025 Results
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.: Q3 2025 Results
Austevoll Seafood ASA: Q3 2025 Results
secunet Security Networks AG: Q3 2025 Business update
Jenoptik AG: Q3 2025 Results
Eckert & Ziegler SE: Q3 2025 Results
Viel & Cie: Q3 2025 Publication of business development
Karnov Group AB: Q3 2025 Results
Verbio SE: Q1 2026 Results
Yubico AB: Q3 2025 Results
Rest of the world
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Singapore Telecommunications Limited: Q2 2026 Earnings
Thursday, November 13, 2025
US & Canada
Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)
Walt Disney Company (The): Q4 2025 Earnings
Applied Materials, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings
Brookfield Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings
Nu Holdings Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Ross Stores, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
JD.com, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Hydro One Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings
Credicorp Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Woodward, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings (Estimated)
JBS N.V.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Ascendis Pharma A/S: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Bilibili Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
AtkinsRéalis Group Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Europe
Siemens AG: Q4 2025 Earnings
Deutsche Telekom AG: Q3 2025 Earnings
Enel S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Merck KGaA: Q3 2025 Earnings
3i Group plc: Q2 2026 Earnings
Generali: Q3 2025 Results
KBC Group NV: Q3 2025 Results
Talanx AG: Q3 2025 Results
Aviva plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: Q3 2025 Results
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Q3 2025 Results
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Terna S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Eiffage S.A.: Q3 2025 Business Update - Turnover
Acciona, S.A.: Q3 2025 Publication of business update - Trading Statement
Aegon Ltd.: Q3 2025 Publication of business performance - Trading Update
Alstom: Q2 2026 Results
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)
KGHM Polska Miedz: Q3 2025 Results
Strabag SE: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Statement
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A.: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Fraport AG: October 2025 Traffic Figures
Delivery Hero SE: Q3 2025 Publication of business update - Trading Update
RENK Group AG: Q3 2025 Results
ICG plc: Q2 2026 Results
ALK-Abelló A/S: Q3 2025 Results
Halyk bank: Q3 2025 Results
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Spirax Group plc: Q3 2025 Publication of business update - Trading Update
ConvaTec Group Plc: Q3 2025 Publication of business update - Trading Update
Burberry Group plc: Q2 2026 Results
Persimmon Plc: Q3 2025 Publication of business update - Trading Update
ACEA S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Reply S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Zealand Pharma A/S: Q3 2025 Results
Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results
SBM Offshore N.V: Q3 2025 Business Update - Trading Update
Iren SpA: Q3 2025 Results
Bilfinger SE: Q3 2025 Results
Colonial SFL, SOCIMI, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Webuild S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Publication of business update
DEME Group NV: Q3 2025 Business Update - Trading Update
Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Sixt SE: Q3 2025 Results
QinetiQ Group plc: Q2 2026 Results
Wienerberger AG: Q3 2025 Results
Carel Industries S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
BioArctic AB: Q3 2025 Results
Embracer Group AB: Q2 2026 Results
B&M European Value Retail S.A.: Q2 2026 Results
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Q3 2025 Results
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Grand City Properties S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
OHB SE: Q3 2025 Results
SoftwareOne Holding AG: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update
Premier Foods plc: Q2 2026 Results
Inter Cars S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Montana Aerospace AG: Q3 2025 Results
Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Assura plc: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)
Dermapharm Holding SE: Q3 2025 Results
Moltiply Group S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)
Rai Way S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Q3 2025 Results
Deutsche EuroShop AG: Q3 2025 Results
Dürr AG: Q3 2025 Results
Modern Times Group MTG AB: Q3 2025 Earnings
Wacker Neuson SE: Q3 2025 Results
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Q3 2025 Results
Wizz Air Holdings Plc: Q2 2026 Earnings
AVI Global Trust plc: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Ubisoft Entertainment: Q2 2026 Earnings
Alerion Clean Power S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
MBB SE: Q3 2025 Earnings
Norbit ASA: Q3 2025 Earnings
Atalaya Mining Copper, S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
tonies SE: Q3 2025 Results
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c: Q2 2026 Results (estimate)
Rest of the world
Tencent Holdings Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings
NetEase, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
ADNOC Gas PLC: Q3 2025 Earnings
Friday, November 14, 2025
US & Canada
Li Auto Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)
Europe
Allianz SE: Q3 2025 Earnings
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT: Q2 2026 Earnings
Swiss Re Ltd: Q3 2025 Results
CVC Capital Partners plc: Q3 2025 Business update
Sonova Holding AG: Q2 2026 Earnings
United Utilities Group PLC: Q2 2026 Results
Orkla ASA: Q3 2025 Results
Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
NIBE Industrier AB: Q3 2025 Results
Land Securities Group Plc: Q2 2026 Results
Bechtle AG: Q3 2025 Results
Interpump Group S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings
Vallourec: Q3 2025 Results
ERG S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Benefit Systems S.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Bavarian Nordic A/S: Q3 2025 Results
AF Gruppen ASA: Q3 2025 Results
Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Q3 2025 Results
Cembre S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
EL.En. S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results
Rest of the world
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings
SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company): Q3 2025 Earnings
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings
This financial results calendar has been compiled with the utmost care from sources believed to be reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the care taken in its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may remain.
We therefore invite you to systematically verify the information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com.