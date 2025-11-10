Amongst the week's major announcements are Allianz, Siemens, Walt Disney, Alibaba, Munich Re, and Tencent. But also two players with the "AI compatible" label; CoreWeave and Applied Materials. 91% of S&P 500 companies have already published their results, but there are still quite a few big names to come, particularly in Europe.

Monday, November 10, 2025

US & Canada

CoreWeave, Inc.: Q3 2025 Results

Barrick Mining Corporation: Q3 2025 Results

Occidental Petroleum Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

NTT DATA Group Corporation: Q2 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Venture Global, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

AST SpaceMobile, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

KE Holdings Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Tyson Foods, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Paramount Skydance Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Kaspi Bank: Q3 2025 Earnings

Roivant Sciences Ltd.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Instacart (Maplebear): Q3 2025 Earnings

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Europe

Hannover Re: Q3 2025 Earnings

Mediobanca S.p.A.: Q1 2026 Results

Inwit S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Almirall, S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Salzgitter AG: Q3 2025 Earnings

Banca IFIS S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Biotest AG: Q3 2025 Results

Kainos Group plc: Q2 2026 Results

Sanlorenzo S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

RHI Magnesita N.V.: Q3 2025 Business Update - Trading Update

Hypoport SE: Q3 2025 Results

Rest of the world

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company): October 2025 Trading update

Bajaj Finance Limited: Q2 2026 Earnings

ANZ Group Holdings Limited: Q4 2025 Earnings

MediaTek Inc.: October 2025 Trading update





Tuesday, November 11, 2025

US & Canada

Sea Limited: Q3 2025 Results

AngloGold Ashanti plc: Q3 2025 Results

Nebius Group: Q3 2025 Earnings

Oklo Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Fermi Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Europe

Munich Re: Q3 2025 Earnings

Vodafone Group Plc: Q2 2026 Earnings

Recordati: Q3 2025 Results

Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Q3 2025 Earnings

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Q3 2025 Earnings

A2A S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Københavns Lufthavne A/S: Q3 2025 Results

PSP Swiss Property AG: Q3 2025 Results

Fraport AG: Q3 2025 Results

DCC plc: Q2 2026 Results

United Internet AG: Q3 2025 Results

IONOS Group SE: Q3 2025 Results

NOBA Bank Group AB: Q3 2025 Earnings

3i Infrastructure plc: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)

1&1 AG: Q3 2025 Results

Mandatum Oyj: Q3 2025 Results

TAG Immobilien AG: Q3 2025 Results

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Earnings

K+S AG: Q3 2025 Results

ChemoMetec A/S: Q1 2026 Results (estimate)

KSB SE & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results

TKH Group N.V.: Q3 2025 Business development - Trading Update

Jeudan A/S: Q3 2025 Results

Italmobiliare S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Oxford Instruments plc: Q2 2026 Results

Philogen S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

CoinShares International Limited: Q3 2025 Results

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Q3 2025 Results

Rest of the world

SoftBank Group Corp.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Sony Group Corporation: Q2 2025 Earnings

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

US & Canada

Cisco Systems, Inc.: Q1 2026 Results

TransDigm Group Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Manulife Financial Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Loblaw Companies Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings

Copart, Inc.: Q1 2026 Earnings (estimate)

Flutter Entertainment plc: Q3 2025 Earnings

Tencent Music Entertainment Group: Q3 2025 Earnings

Power Corporation of Canada: Q3 2025 Earnings

Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

GlobalFoundries, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Pan American Silver Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings

On Holding AG: Q3 2025 Earnings

Element Fleet Management Corp.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Europe

Infineon Technologies AG: Q4 2025 Earnings

EON SE: Q3 2025 Earnings

Experian plc: Q2 2026 Earnings

Alcon Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

RWE AG: Q3 2025 Earnings

Bayer AG: Q3 2025 Results

Swiss Life Holding AG: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Poste Italiane S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

SSE plc: Q2 2026 Earnings

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.: Q3 2025 Results

Flughafen Zürich AG: October 2025 Traffic Figures

Fincantieri S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Brenntag SE: Q3 2025 Results

H. Lundbeck A/S: Q3 2025 Results

Hera S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Technoprobe S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

LEG Immobilien SE: Q3 2025 Results

Voestalpine AG: Q2 2026 Results

Reinet Investments S.C.A.: Q2 2026 Results (estimate)

Ypsomed Holding AG: Q2 2026 Results

De'Longhi S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results

Taylor Wimpey plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság: Q3 2025 Results

FLSmidth & Co. A/S: Q3 2025 Results

Royal Unibrew A/S: Q3 2025 Publication of business update - Trading Statement

Jungheinrich AG: Q3 2025 Results

Sonae - SGPS, SA: Q3 2025 Results

Leroy Seafood: Q3 2025 Results

ENAV S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft: Q2 2026 Results

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Q1 2026 Results

Osterreichische Post AG: Q3 2025 Results

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.: Q3 2025 Results

Austevoll Seafood ASA: Q3 2025 Results

secunet Security Networks AG: Q3 2025 Business update

Jenoptik AG: Q3 2025 Results

Eckert & Ziegler SE: Q3 2025 Results

Viel & Cie: Q3 2025 Publication of business development

Karnov Group AB: Q3 2025 Results

Verbio SE: Q1 2026 Results

Yubico AB: Q3 2025 Results

Rest of the world

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Singapore Telecommunications Limited: Q2 2026 Earnings

Thursday, November 13, 2025

US & Canada

Alibaba Group Holding Limited: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)

Walt Disney Company (The): Q4 2025 Earnings

Applied Materials, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings

Brookfield Corporation: Q3 2025 Earnings

Nu Holdings Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Ross Stores, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)

JD.com, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Hydro One Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings

Credicorp Ltd.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Woodward, Inc.: Q4 2025 Earnings (Estimated)

JBS N.V.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Ascendis Pharma A/S: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Bilibili Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

AtkinsRéalis Group Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Europe

Siemens AG: Q4 2025 Earnings

Deutsche Telekom AG: Q3 2025 Earnings

Enel S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Merck KGaA: Q3 2025 Earnings

3i Group plc: Q2 2026 Earnings

Generali: Q3 2025 Results

KBC Group NV: Q3 2025 Results

Talanx AG: Q3 2025 Results

Aviva plc: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG: Q3 2025 Results

Hapag-Lloyd AG: Q3 2025 Results

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Terna S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Eiffage S.A.: Q3 2025 Business Update - Turnover

Acciona, S.A.: Q3 2025 Publication of business update - Trading Statement

Aegon Ltd.: Q3 2025 Publication of business performance - Trading Update

Alstom: Q2 2026 Results

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.: Q3 2025 Results (estimate)

KGHM Polska Miedz: Q3 2025 Results

Strabag SE: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Statement

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A.: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Fraport AG: October 2025 Traffic Figures

Delivery Hero SE: Q3 2025 Publication of business update - Trading Update

RENK Group AG: Q3 2025 Results

ICG plc: Q2 2026 Results

ALK-Abelló A/S: Q3 2025 Results

Halyk bank: Q3 2025 Results

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Spirax Group plc: Q3 2025 Publication of business update - Trading Update

ConvaTec Group Plc: Q3 2025 Publication of business update - Trading Update

Burberry Group plc: Q2 2026 Results

Persimmon Plc: Q3 2025 Publication of business update - Trading Update

ACEA S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Reply S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Zealand Pharma A/S: Q3 2025 Results

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA: Q3 2025 Results

SBM Offshore N.V: Q3 2025 Business Update - Trading Update

Iren SpA: Q3 2025 Results

Bilfinger SE: Q3 2025 Results

Colonial SFL, SOCIMI, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Webuild S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Publication of business update

DEME Group NV: Q3 2025 Business Update - Trading Update

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Sixt SE: Q3 2025 Results

QinetiQ Group plc: Q2 2026 Results

Wienerberger AG: Q3 2025 Results

Carel Industries S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

BioArctic AB: Q3 2025 Results

Embracer Group AB: Q2 2026 Results

B&M European Value Retail S.A.: Q2 2026 Results

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE: Q3 2025 Results

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Grand City Properties S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

OHB SE: Q3 2025 Results

SoftwareOne Holding AG: Q3 2025 Business update - Trading Update

Premier Foods plc: Q2 2026 Results

Inter Cars S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Montana Aerospace AG: Q3 2025 Results

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Assura plc: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)

Dermapharm Holding SE: Q3 2025 Results

Moltiply Group S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC: Q2 2026 Earnings (estimate)

Rai Way S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Q3 2025 Results

Deutsche EuroShop AG: Q3 2025 Results

Dürr AG: Q3 2025 Results

Modern Times Group MTG AB: Q3 2025 Earnings

Wacker Neuson SE: Q3 2025 Results

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Q3 2025 Results

Wizz Air Holdings Plc: Q2 2026 Earnings

AVI Global Trust plc: Q4 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Ubisoft Entertainment: Q2 2026 Earnings

Alerion Clean Power S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

MBB SE: Q3 2025 Earnings

Norbit ASA: Q3 2025 Earnings

Atalaya Mining Copper, S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

tonies SE: Q3 2025 Results

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c: Q2 2026 Results (estimate)

Rest of the world

Tencent Holdings Limited: Q3 2025 Earnings

NetEase, Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)

ADNOC Gas PLC: Q3 2025 Earnings

Friday, November 14, 2025

US & Canada

Li Auto Inc.: Q3 2025 Earnings (estimate)

Europe

Allianz SE: Q3 2025 Earnings

COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT: Q2 2026 Earnings

Swiss Re Ltd: Q3 2025 Results

CVC Capital Partners plc: Q3 2025 Business update

Sonova Holding AG: Q2 2026 Earnings

United Utilities Group PLC: Q2 2026 Results

Orkla ASA: Q3 2025 Results

Merlin Properties SOCIMI, S.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

NIBE Industrier AB: Q3 2025 Results

Land Securities Group Plc: Q2 2026 Results

Bechtle AG: Q3 2025 Results

Interpump Group S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Earnings

Vallourec: Q3 2025 Results

ERG S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Benefit Systems S.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Bavarian Nordic A/S: Q3 2025 Results

AF Gruppen ASA: Q3 2025 Results

Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Q3 2025 Results

Cembre S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

EL.En. S.p.A.: Q3 2025 Results

Rest of the world

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company): Q3 2025 Earnings

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.: Q2 2025 Earnings

This financial results calendar has been compiled with the utmost care from sources believed to be reliable and regularly updated. However, despite the care taken in its compilation, errors, omissions, or inaccuracies may remain.

We therefore invite you to systematically verify the information with official sources before making any decisions. If you notice an error, please report it to us at redaction@zonebourse.com.