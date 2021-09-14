Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Results of 2-Year Treasury Note Auction held on 14 September 2021

09/14/2021 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESULTS OF MALAWI GOVERNMENT 2-YEAR TREASURY NOTE AUCTION HELD ON 14 SEPTEMBER 2021

1.

Security Name

2-Year Treasury Note

(TN02YR160926)

2.

Total Amount applied for(Face value)

K18.23 Billion

3.

Total Amount applied for(Cost value)

K16.23 Billion

4.

Amount allotted (Face value)

K14.27 Billion

5.

Amount allotted (Cost value)

K12.71 Billion

6.

Range of Successful Yields:

16.60%-16.65%

7.

Weighted Average of Successful Yields (YTM):

16.63%

8.

Number of Bids:

18

9.

Number of Successful Bids:

6

For further details contact the following:-

  • Financial Markets Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P O Box 30063, Lilongwe 3. Tel: 01770600/01771600, Fax: 01772219
  • e-Mail:RBMDealers@rbm.mw

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 14:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:02aFour European refiners get full Saudi crude allocations
PU
11:02aVP BANK : Focus on China
PU
11:02aENTERGY : Louisiana Ida Update – 9/14/2021
PU
11:02aINSPERITY : Wondering how to choose a professional employer organization (PEO)? Ask 7 questions
PU
11:02aRepeal of COVID powers should signal end of disruption to beer and pub sector
PU
11:02aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Alexey Miller and Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia's Prime Minister, discuss cooperation issues
PU
11:02aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision making about restructuring or dissolution of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 55.5 KB)
PU
11:02aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision making about restructuring or dissolution of entity controlled by issuer and materially important for issuer (PDF, 54.3 KB)
PU
11:02aSALESFORCE COM : Workforce Management is Outdated – 4 Ways AI and Automation Can Help
PU
11:02aFinical Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2European shares turn positive as easing U.S. inflation data offsets lux..
3Walmart says looking into fake press release on litecoin tie-up
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, DT Midstream, H..
5Amazon com : Exclusive-Amazon hikes starting pay to $18 an hour as it h..

HOT NEWS