Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited
28 October 2021
Market Announcement
National Stock Exchange (NSX)
BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT
Dear Sir/Madam
RESULTS OF 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the attached information is provided in relation to the resolutions passed by shareholders of Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited (NSX: CSH) at its 2021 Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 28 October 2021.
Yours sincerely
Michael Sapountzis
Company Secretary
Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited
CANTERBURY SURREY HILLS COMMUNITY FINANCE LIMITED
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021 - THURSDAY, 28 OCTOBER 2021
PROXY & POLL SUMMARY
Item 2 - Adoption of Remuneration Report
The instructions given to validly appoint proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's Discretion
|
Abstain
|
21
|
3
|
14
|
1
|
55.27%
|
7.89%
|
36.84%
|
-
The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll the details of which are as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
37
|
3
|
2
|
92.50%
|
7.50%
|
Item 3(a) - Re-election of Director - Andrew Whittaker
The instructions given to validly appoint proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's Discretion
|
Abstain
|
26
|
1
|
14
|
-
|
63.41%
|
2.44%
|
34.15%
|
-
The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll the details of which are as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
42
|
1
|
1
|
97.67%
|
2.33%
|
Item 3(b) - Re-election of Director - James Grant
The instructions given to validly appoint proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's Discretion
|
Abstain
|
63.41%
|
2.44%
|
34.15%
|
1
|
26
|
1
|
14
|
-
The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll the details of which are as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
42
|
1
|
1
|
97.67%
|
2.33%
|
Item 3(c) - Election of Director - Nicki Kenyon
The instructions given to validly appoint proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's Discretion
|
Abstain
|
65.85%
|
0.00%
|
34.15%
|
-
|
27
|
-
|
14
|
-
The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll the details of which are as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
43
|
-
|
1
|
100.00%
|
-
|
Item 4 - Share Buy-Back Program
The instructions given to validly appoint proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Proxy's Discretion
|
Abstain
|
21
|
5
|
15
|
-
|
51.21%
|
12.20%
|
36.59%
|
-
The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll the details of which are as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain*
|
38
|
5
|
1
|
88.37%
|
11.63%
|
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Disclaimer
