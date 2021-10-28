Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the attached information is provided in relation to the resolutions passed by shareholders of Canterbury Surrey Hills Community Finance Limited (NSX: CSH) at its 2021 Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 28 October 2021.

CANTERBURY SURREY HILLS COMMUNITY FINANCE LIMITED

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021 - THURSDAY, 28 OCTOBER 2021

PROXY & POLL SUMMARY

Item 2 - Adoption of Remuneration Report

The instructions given to validly appoint proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain 21 3 14 1 55.27% 7.89% 36.84% -

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll the details of which are as follows:

For Against Abstain* 37 3 2 92.50% 7.50%

Item 3(a) - Re-election of Director - Andrew Whittaker

The instructions given to validly appoint proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain 26 1 14 - 63.41% 2.44% 34.15% -

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll the details of which are as follows:

For Against Abstain* 42 1 1 97.67% 2.33%

Item 3(b) - Re-election of Director - James Grant

The instructions given to validly appoint proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain 63.41% 2.44% 34.15% 1 26 1 14 -

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll the details of which are as follows:

For Against Abstain* 42 1 1 97.67% 2.33%

Item 3(c) - Election of Director - Nicki Kenyon

The instructions given to validly appoint proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For Against Proxy's Discretion Abstain 65.85% 0.00% 34.15% - 27 - 14 -

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll the details of which are as follows: