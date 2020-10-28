Log in
Results of 5 Year Treasury Note Auction Held on 06 October 2020

10/28/2020 | 11:05am EDT

RESULTS OF MALAWI GOVERNMENT 5-YEAR TREASURY NOTE AUCTION HELD ON 20 OCTOBER 2020

1.

Security Name

5-Year Treasury Note

(TN05YR221022)

2.

Total Amount applied for(Face value)

K14.68 Billion

3.

Total Amount applied for(Cost value)

K11.20 Billion

4.

Amount allotted (Face value)

K4.30 Billion

5.

Amount allotted (Cost value)

K3.32 Billion

6.

Range of Successful Yields:

19.50% - 19.98%

7.

Weighted Average of Successful Yields (YTM):

19.9460%

8.

Number of Bids:

15

9.

Number of Successful Bids:

2

For further details contact the following:-

  • Financial Markets Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P O Box 30063, Lilongwe 3. Tel: 01770600/01771600, Fax: 01772219
  • e-Mail:RBMDealers@rbm.mw

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 15:04:02 UTC

