Results of 5 Year Treasury Note Auction Held on 06 October 2020

RESULTS OF MALAWI GOVERNMENT 5-YEAR TREASURY NOTE AUCTION HELD ON 20 OCTOBER 2020
1.
Security Name
5-Year Treasury Note
(TN05YR221022)
2.
Total Amount applied for(Face value)
K14.68 Billion
3.
Total Amount applied for(Cost value)
K11.20 Billion
4.
Amount allotted (Face value)
K4.30 Billion
5.
Amount allotted (Cost value)
K3.32 Billion
6.
Range of Successful Yields:
19.50% - 19.98%
7.
Weighted Average of Successful Yields (YTM):
19.9460%
8.
Number of Bids:
15
9.
Number of Successful Bids:
2
