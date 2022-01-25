Results of 5-Year Treasury Note Auction held on 25 January 2022

RESULTS OF MALAWI GOVERNMENT 5-YEAR TREASURY NOTE AUCTION HELD ON 25 JANUARY 2022
1.
Security Name
5-Year Treasury Note
(TN05YR270128)
2.
Total Amount applied for(Face value)
K30.91 Billion
3.
Total Amount applied for(Cost value)
K23.18 Billion
4.
Amount allotted (Face value)
K30.91 Billion
5.
Amount allotted (Cost value)
K23.18 Billion
6.
Range of Successful Yields:
20.35%-21.00%
7.
Weighted Average of Successful Yields (YTM):
20.78%
8.
Number of Bids:
13
9.
Number of Successful Bids:
13
For further details contact the following:-
-
Financial Markets Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P O Box 30063, Lilongwe 3. Tel: 01770600/01771600, Fax: 01772219
-
e-Mail:RBMDealers@rbm.mw
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 14:56:07 UTC.