Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Results of 5-Year Treasury Note Auction held on 25 January 2022

01/25/2022 | 09:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESULTS OF MALAWI GOVERNMENT 5-YEAR TREASURY NOTE AUCTION HELD ON 25 JANUARY 2022

1.

Security Name

5-Year Treasury Note

(TN05YR270128)

2.

Total Amount applied for(Face value)

K30.91 Billion

3.

Total Amount applied for(Cost value)

K23.18 Billion

4.

Amount allotted (Face value)

K30.91 Billion

5.

Amount allotted (Cost value)

K23.18 Billion

6.

Range of Successful Yields:

20.35%-21.00%

7.

Weighted Average of Successful Yields (YTM):

20.78%

8.

Number of Bids:

13

9.

Number of Successful Bids:

13

For further details contact the following:-

  • Financial Markets Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P O Box 30063, Lilongwe 3. Tel: 01770600/01771600, Fax: 01772219
  • e-Mail:RBMDealers@rbm.mw

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 14:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aGambia's AFCON Fairytales Continues After Victory Over Guinea
AQ
10:06aVino Vault Expands to the East Coast With Fourth Acquisition
BU
10:06aHampton University to Join the Colonial Athletic Association July 1, 2022
GL
10:06aWARPSPACE Selected for JAXA R&D Project to Consider the Design of Optical Cislunar Communication Architecture for the Lunar Exploration
BU
10:06aHampton University to Join the Colonial Athletic Association July 1, 2022
GL
10:05aIMF warns Fed tightening may delay Asia's recovery
RE
10:05aGift of life michigan utilizing specialist direct's telepulmonology solution to increase organ transplant rates
PR
10:05aSYSPRO Achieves Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) Certification Status
BU
10:05aAlessio Cicero Shares eCommerce Platform, KeepBu's Expansion Plans in the US, Africa and Asia
NE
10:05aNaru Organics to Launch Non-Toxic Self-Tanner This Spring 2022
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
2S&P 500 on course to confirm correction, falls 10% from Jan peak
3Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Fox, Uni..
4Indian shares fall amid Fed, Ukraine anxiety; Axis Bank surges
5Wall Street futures down, markets spooked by Ukraine fears, Fed hawkish..

HOT NEWS