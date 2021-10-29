Log in
Results of Agroprosperis Bank for 9 months of 2021 year

10/29/2021 | 05:49am EDT
Today, Agroprosperis Bank published its interim financial statements for nine months of 2021. According to the results of three quarters:

  • the bank's assets exceeded UAH 2 billion
  • profit amounted to UAH 5 million against a loss of UAH 7.3 million for the same period last year
  • the loan portfolio to small and medium-sized businesses increased by 69% to UAH 1.24 billion
  • the volume of time deposits of individuals reached UAH 375.8 million, which is one third more than the same date in 2020 year.

In August, Agroprosperis Bank began active work with domestic government bonds for individual and corporate clients, expanding the list of profitable savings instruments for customers.

The Bank quarterly reaffirmed the long-term credit rating on a national scale at uaAA and the highest deposit reliability rating, and on a permanent basis significantly exceeded the capital adequacy and liquidity ratios of the NBU and the average values ​​of the banking system of Ukraine.

You can read the financial statements at the link.

Disclaimer

Ahroprosperis Bank PAT published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 09:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
