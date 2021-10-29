Results of Agroprosperis Bank for 9 months of 2021 year

Today, Agroprosperis Bank published its interim financial statements for nine months of 2021. According to the results of three quarters:
the bank's assets exceeded UAH 2 billion
profit amounted to UAH 5 million against a loss of UAH 7.3 million for the same period last year
the loan portfolio to small and medium-sized businesses increased by 69% to UAH 1.24 billion
the volume of time deposits of individuals reached UAH 375.8 million, which is one third more than the same date in 2020 year.
In August, Agroprosperis Bank began active work with domestic government bonds for individual and corporate clients, expanding the list of profitable savings instruments for customers.
The Bank quarterly reaffirmed the long-term credit rating on a national scale at uaAA and the highest deposit reliability rating, and on a permanent basis significantly exceeded the capital adequacy and liquidity ratios of the NBU and the average values of the banking system of Ukraine.
You can read the financial statements at the link.
