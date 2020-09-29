�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
|
|
|
भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
|
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
|
वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
|
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
|
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
|
ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
|
|
September 29, 2020
Results of Auctions State Development Loans of
19 State Governments / Union Territories - Full Auction Result
The Results of the auctions of State Development Loans for 19 State Governments / Union Territories held on September 29, 2020.
|
|
Table
|
|
|
(` in crore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANDHRA
|
ANDHRA
|
ASSAM
|
GOA
|
|
PRADESH
|
PRADESH
|
|
2030
|
2030
|
|
2039
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notified Amount
|
1000
|
1000
|
600
|
100
|
Underwriting Notified Amount
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Tenure
|
19
|
4
|
10
|
10
|
Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
32
|
27
|
48
|
20
|
(ii) Amount
|
2036
|
2345
|
1718
|
683
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
7
|
5.75
|
6.9
|
6.89
|
Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
5
|
8
|
13
|
8
|
(ii) Amount
|
945
|
968
|
566.14
|
97.75
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
78.6667
|
86.9903
|
75.0596
|
81.5
|
(ii) No.
|
(1 bids)
|
(3 bids)
|
(4 bids)
|
(1 bids)
|
Non-Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
5
|
4
|
7
|
2
|
(ii) Amount
|
55
|
32
|
33.85
|
2.25
|
Non-Competitive Price
|
100.16
|
100.04
|
100.06
|
100.32
|
Non-Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
5
|
4
|
7
|
2
|
(ii) Amount
|
55
|
32
|
33.85
|
2.25
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of Non-
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(ii) No.
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
6.985
|
5.739
|
6.8921
|
6.8459
|
Amount of Underwriting accepted
|
|
|
|
|
from primary dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
Devolvement of Primary Dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
1000
|
1000
|
600
|
100
2
|
|
GUJARAT
|
HARYANA
|
JAMMU AND
|
KARNATAKA
|
|
KASHMIR UT
|
|
20301
|
2040
|
2030
|
|
|
|
2035
|
|
Notified Amount
|
1000
|
3000
|
1005
|
1000
|
Underwriting Notified Amount
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Tenure
|
10
|
20
|
15
|
10
|
Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
129
|
79
|
38
|
98
|
(ii) Amount
|
5067
|
6095
|
3304
|
3277
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
6.83
|
7.05
|
6.96
|
6.85
|
Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
25
|
22
|
5
|
25
|
(ii) Amount
|
1389.02
|
2873
|
995
|
929.32
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
74.0687
|
10.8076
|
96.4
|
17.0158
|
(ii) No.
|
(7 bids)
|
(5 bids)
|
(1 bids)
|
(6 bids)
|
Non-Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
13
|
7
|
1
|
7
|
(ii) Amount
|
110.97
|
127
|
10
|
70.68
|
Non-Competitive Price
|
100.11
|
100.7
|
100.14
|
100.16
|
Non-Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
13
|
7
|
1
|
7
|
(ii) Amount
|
110.97
|
127
|
10
|
70.68
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of Non-
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(ii) No.
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
6.8141
|
6.9841
|
6.9449
|
6.8278
|
Amount of Underwriting accepted from
|
|
|
|
|
primary dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
Devolvement of Primary Dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
1500
|
3000
|
1005
|
1000
3
|
|
KARNATAKA
|
KERALA
|
KERALA
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
|
2031
|
2022
|
2024
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notified Amount
|
1000
|
1000
|
1000
|
1500
|
Underwriting Notified Amount
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Tenure
|
11
|
2
|
4
|
Re-issue of
|
|
|
|
|
4.45%
|
|
|
|
|
Maharashtra SDL
|
|
|
|
|
2022 Issued On
|
|
|
|
|
June 10, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
87
|
29
|
31
|
58
|
(ii) Amount
|
3002
|
2740
|
2620
|
4125
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
6.97
|
4.7
|
5.79
|
4.7007
|
Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
45
|
4
|
11
|
17
|
(ii) Amount
|
924.45
|
999.999
|
968
|
1499.999
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
32.0379
|
88.9998
|
82.7723
|
12.7271
|
(ii) No.
|
(4 bids)
|
(1 bids)
|
(2 bids)
|
(2 bids)
|
Non-Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
(ii) Amount
|
75.54
|
0.001
|
32
|
0.001
|
Non-Competitive Price
|
100.39
|
100.05
|
100.08
|
99.65
|
Non-Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
10
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
(ii) Amount
|
75.54
|
0.001
|
32
|
0.001
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of Non-
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(ii) No.
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
6.9183
|
4.6737
|
5.7673
|
4.6634
|
Amount of Underwriting accepted from
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
primary dealers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Devolvement of Primary Dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
1000
|
1000
|
1000
|
1500
4
|
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
MEGHALAYA
|
MIZORAM
|
|
2028
|
20322
|
2030
|
2035
|
Notified Amount
|
1000
|
1000
|
250
|
132
|
Underwriting Notified Amount
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Tenure
|
Re-issue of
|
12
|
10
|
15
|
|
6.44%
|
|
|
|
|
Maharashtra SDL
|
|
|
|
|
2028 Issued On
|
|
|
|
|
August 12, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
58
|
89
|
13
|
14
|
(ii) Amount
|
3590
|
2652
|
927
|
543
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
6.8361
|
7.1
|
6.9
|
7.05
|
Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
31
|
83
|
5
|
5
|
(ii) Amount
|
944.464
|
1396.532
|
244.4
|
132
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
88.928
|
0.4422
|
75.8
|
52.2727
|
(ii) No.
|
(1 bids)
|
(4 bids)
|
(2 bids)
|
(1 bids)
|
Non-Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
7
|
10
|
4
|
-
|
(ii) Amount
|
55.536
|
103.468
|
5.6
|
-
|
Non-Competitive Price
|
97.81
|
100.91
|
100.02
|
100.36
|
Non-Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
7
|
10
|
4
|
-
|
(ii) Amount
|
55.536
|
103.468
|
5.6
|
-
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(ii) No.
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
6.8023
|
6.9866
|
6.8972
|
7.0107
|
Amount of Underwriting
|
|
|
|
|
accepted from primary dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
Devolvement of Primary Dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
1000
|
1500
|
250
|
132
5
|
|
PUDUCHERRY
|
PUNJAB
|
PUNJAB
|
RAJASTHAN
|
|
2029
|
2040
|
2040
|
2030
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notified Amount
|
100
|
600
|
900
|
250
|
Underwriting Notified Amount
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Tenure
|
9
|
20
|
Re-issue of
|
10
|
|
|
|
6.97% Punjab
|
|
|
|
|
SDL 2040
|
|
|
|
|
Issued On
|
|
|
|
|
March 11, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
9
|
8
|
11
|
26
|
(ii) Amount
|
427
|
1510
|
2120
|
772
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
6.9
|
6.95
|
6.9799
|
6.85
|
Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
10
|
(ii) Amount
|
100
|
582.5
|
885.99
|
234
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
22
|
95.625
|
98.4441
|
38
|
(ii) No.
|
(2 bids)
|
(3 bids)
|
(1 bids)
|
(2 bids)
|
Non-Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
-
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
(ii) Amount
|
-
|
17.5
|
14.003
|
16
|
Non-Competitive Price
|
100.58
|
100.04
|
99.89
|
100.2
|
Non-Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
-
|
4
|
3
|
3
|
(ii) Amount
|
-
|
17.5
|
14.003
|
16
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(ii) No.
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
6.8132
|
6.9466
|
6.9799
|
6.8226
|
Amount of Underwriting accepted
|
|
|
|
|
from primary dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
Devolvement of Primary Dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
100
|
600
|
900
|
250
6
|
|
RAJASTHAN
|
TAMILNADU
|
TELANGANA
|
UTTAR
|
|
PRADESH
|
|
2023
|
2023
|
20503
|
2030
|
Notified Amount
|
500
|
1000
|
1000
|
2500
|
Underwriting Notified Amount
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Tenure
|
3
|
Re-issue of
|
30
|
10
|
|
|
4.54% Tamil
|
|
|
|
|
Nadu SDL 2023
|
|
|
|
|
Issued On July
|
|
|
|
|
08, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
29
|
46
|
18
|
102
|
(ii) Amount
|
2135
|
3455
|
3085
|
6907
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
5.3
|
5.3306
|
6.94
|
6.9
|
Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
6
|
21
|
3
|
29
|
(ii) Amount
|
490
|
989.5
|
1480
|
2330.92
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
89.2157
|
20.9
|
98.6667
|
6.6649
|
(ii) No.
|
(2 bids)
|
(1 bids)
|
(3 bids)
|
(9 bids)
|
Non-Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
9
|
(ii) Amount
|
10
|
10.5
|
20
|
169.08
|
Non-Competitive Price
|
100.01
|
98.08
|
100
|
100.29
|
Non-Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
9
|
(ii) Amount
|
10
|
10.5
|
20
|
169.08
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(ii) No.
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
5.2972
|
5.2908
|
6.94
|
6.8601
|
Amount of Underwriting accepted
|
|
|
|
|
from primary dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
Devolvement of Primary Dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
500
|
1000
|
1500
|
2500
7
|
|
UTTARAKHAND
|
WEST
|
Total
|
|
2030
|
BENGAL 2035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notified Amount
|
500
|
2500
|
25437
|
Underwriting Notified Amount
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
Tenure
|
10
|
15
|
|
Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
29
|
67
|
1195
|
(ii) Amount
|
1762
|
5965
|
72862
|
Cut-off Yield (%)
|
6.9
|
7.04
|
|
Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
10
|
24
|
426
|
(ii) Amount
|
479
|
2433
|
25877.96
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
69.4
|
30
|
|
(ii) No.
|
(1 bids)
|
(1 bids)
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids Received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
3
|
5
|
115
|
(ii) Amount
|
21
|
67
|
1058.96
|
Non-Competitive Price
|
100.13
|
100.87
|
|
Non-Competitive Bids Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) No.
|
3
|
5
|
115
|
(ii) Amount
|
21
|
67
|
1058.96
|
Partial Allotment Percentage of Non-
|
|
|
|
Competitive Bids
|
|
|
|
(i) Percentage
|
-
|
-
|
|
(ii) No.
|
-
|
-
|
|
Weighted Average Yield (%)
|
6.8816
|
6.9453
|
|
Amount of Underwriting accepted
|
|
|
|
from primary dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
Devolvement of Primary Dealers
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
|
|
|
Total Allotment Amount
|
500
|
2500
|
26937
-
Gujarat has accepted an additional amount of ₹500 cr.
-
Maharashtra has accepted an additional amount of ₹500 cr. in 12 year security
-
Telangana has accepted an additional amount of ₹500 cr
|
Press Release: 2020-2021/404
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 15:19:03 UTC