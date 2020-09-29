Log in
Results of Auctions State Development Loans of 19 State Governments / Union Territories - Full Auction Result

09/29/2020 | 11:20am EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

September 29, 2020

Results of Auctions State Development Loans of

19 State Governments / Union Territories - Full Auction Result

The Results of the auctions of State Development Loans for 19 State Governments / Union Territories held on September 29, 2020.

Table

(` in crore)

ANDHRA

ANDHRA

ASSAM

GOA

PRADESH

PRADESH

2030

2030

2039

2024

Notified Amount

1000

1000

600

100

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Tenure

19

4

10

10

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

32

27

48

20

(ii) Amount

2036

2345

1718

683

Cut-off Yield (%)

7

5.75

6.9

6.89

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

5

8

13

8

(ii) Amount

945

968

566.14

97.75

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

78.6667

86.9903

75.0596

81.5

(ii) No.

(1 bids)

(3 bids)

(4 bids)

(1 bids)

Non-Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

5

4

7

2

(ii) Amount

55

32

33.85

2.25

Non-Competitive Price

100.16

100.04

100.06

100.32

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

5

4

7

2

(ii) Amount

55

32

33.85

2.25

Partial Allotment Percentage of Non-

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

-

-

(ii) No.

-

-

-

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.985

5.739

6.8921

6.8459

Amount of Underwriting accepted

from primary dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Devolvement of Primary Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total Allotment Amount

1000

1000

600

100

2

GUJARAT

HARYANA

JAMMU AND

KARNATAKA

KASHMIR UT

20301

2040

2030

2035

Notified Amount

1000

3000

1005

1000

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Tenure

10

20

15

10

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

129

79

38

98

(ii) Amount

5067

6095

3304

3277

Cut-off Yield (%)

6.83

7.05

6.96

6.85

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

25

22

5

25

(ii) Amount

1389.02

2873

995

929.32

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

74.0687

10.8076

96.4

17.0158

(ii) No.

(7 bids)

(5 bids)

(1 bids)

(6 bids)

Non-Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

13

7

1

7

(ii) Amount

110.97

127

10

70.68

Non-Competitive Price

100.11

100.7

100.14

100.16

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

13

7

1

7

(ii) Amount

110.97

127

10

70.68

Partial Allotment Percentage of Non-

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

-

-

(ii) No.

-

-

-

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.8141

6.9841

6.9449

6.8278

Amount of Underwriting accepted from

primary dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Devolvement of Primary Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total Allotment Amount

1500

3000

1005

1000

3

KARNATAKA

KERALA

KERALA

MAHARASHTRA

2031

2022

2024

2022

Notified Amount

1000

1000

1000

1500

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Tenure

11

2

4

Re-issue of

4.45%

Maharashtra SDL

2022 Issued On

June 10, 2020

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

87

29

31

58

(ii) Amount

3002

2740

2620

4125

Cut-off Yield (%)

6.97

4.7

5.79

4.7007

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

45

4

11

17

(ii) Amount

924.45

999.999

968

1499.999

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

32.0379

88.9998

82.7723

12.7271

(ii) No.

(4 bids)

(1 bids)

(2 bids)

(2 bids)

Non-Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

10

1

4

1

(ii) Amount

75.54

0.001

32

0.001

Non-Competitive Price

100.39

100.05

100.08

99.65

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

10

1

4

1

(ii) Amount

75.54

0.001

32

0.001

Partial Allotment Percentage of Non-

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

-

-

(ii) No.

-

-

-

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.9183

4.6737

5.7673

4.6634

Amount of Underwriting accepted from

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

primary dealers

Devolvement of Primary Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total Allotment Amount

1000

1000

1000

1500

4

MAHARASHTRA

MAHARASHTRA

MEGHALAYA

MIZORAM

2028

20322

2030

2035

Notified Amount

1000

1000

250

132

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Tenure

Re-issue of

12

10

15

6.44%

Maharashtra SDL

2028 Issued On

August 12, 2020

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

58

89

13

14

(ii) Amount

3590

2652

927

543

Cut-off Yield (%)

6.8361

7.1

6.9

7.05

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

31

83

5

5

(ii) Amount

944.464

1396.532

244.4

132

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

88.928

0.4422

75.8

52.2727

(ii) No.

(1 bids)

(4 bids)

(2 bids)

(1 bids)

Non-Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

7

10

4

-

(ii) Amount

55.536

103.468

5.6

-

Non-Competitive Price

97.81

100.91

100.02

100.36

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

7

10

4

-

(ii) Amount

55.536

103.468

5.6

-

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Non-Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

-

-

(ii) No.

-

-

-

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.8023

6.9866

6.8972

7.0107

Amount of Underwriting

accepted from primary dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Devolvement of Primary Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total Allotment Amount

1000

1500

250

132

5

PUDUCHERRY

PUNJAB

PUNJAB

RAJASTHAN

2029

2040

2040

2030

Notified Amount

100

600

900

250

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Tenure

9

20

Re-issue of

10

6.97% Punjab

SDL 2040

Issued On

March 11, 2020

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

9

8

11

26

(ii) Amount

427

1510

2120

772

Cut-off Yield (%)

6.9

6.95

6.9799

6.85

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

6

4

1

10

(ii) Amount

100

582.5

885.99

234

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

22

95.625

98.4441

38

(ii) No.

(2 bids)

(3 bids)

(1 bids)

(2 bids)

Non-Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

-

4

3

3

(ii) Amount

-

17.5

14.003

16

Non-Competitive Price

100.58

100.04

99.89

100.2

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

-

4

3

3

(ii) Amount

-

17.5

14.003

16

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Non-Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

-

-

(ii) No.

-

-

-

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.8132

6.9466

6.9799

6.8226

Amount of Underwriting accepted

from primary dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Devolvement of Primary Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total Allotment Amount

100

600

900

250

6

RAJASTHAN

TAMILNADU

TELANGANA

UTTAR

PRADESH

2023

2023

20503

2030

Notified Amount

500

1000

1000

2500

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Tenure

3

Re-issue of

30

10

4.54% Tamil

Nadu SDL 2023

Issued On July

08, 2020

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

29

46

18

102

(ii) Amount

2135

3455

3085

6907

Cut-off Yield (%)

5.3

5.3306

6.94

6.9

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

6

21

3

29

(ii) Amount

490

989.5

1480

2330.92

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

89.2157

20.9

98.6667

6.6649

(ii) No.

(2 bids)

(1 bids)

(3 bids)

(9 bids)

Non-Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

2

2

1

9

(ii) Amount

10

10.5

20

169.08

Non-Competitive Price

100.01

98.08

100

100.29

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

2

2

1

9

(ii) Amount

10

10.5

20

169.08

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Non-Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

-

-

(ii) No.

-

-

-

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

5.2972

5.2908

6.94

6.8601

Amount of Underwriting accepted

from primary dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Devolvement of Primary Dealers

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total Allotment Amount

500

1000

1500

2500

7

UTTARAKHAND

WEST

Total

2030

BENGAL 2035

Notified Amount

500

2500

25437

Underwriting Notified Amount

NIL

NIL

Tenure

10

15

Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

29

67

1195

(ii) Amount

1762

5965

72862

Cut-off Yield (%)

6.9

7.04

Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

10

24

426

(ii) Amount

479

2433

25877.96

Partial Allotment Percentage of

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

69.4

30

(ii) No.

(1 bids)

(1 bids)

Non-Competitive Bids Received

(i) No.

3

5

115

(ii) Amount

21

67

1058.96

Non-Competitive Price

100.13

100.87

Non-Competitive Bids Accepted

(i) No.

3

5

115

(ii) Amount

21

67

1058.96

Partial Allotment Percentage of Non-

Competitive Bids

(i) Percentage

-

-

(ii) No.

-

-

Weighted Average Yield (%)

6.8816

6.9453

Amount of Underwriting accepted

from primary dealers

NIL

NIL

Devolvement of Primary Dealers

NIL

NIL

Total Allotment Amount

500

2500

26937

  1. Gujarat has accepted an additional amount of ₹500 cr.
  2. Maharashtra has accepted an additional amount of ₹500 cr. in 12 year security
  3. Telangana has accepted an additional amount of ₹500 cr

Press Release: 2020-2021/404

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 15:19:03 UTC
