Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Results of Bank of Jamaica US Indexed Note 2024A 19 Jan 2021

01/19/2021 | 10:58pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Market Notice

19 January 2021

Results of Re-opening of Bank of Jamaica

3.00% US-Indexed Note 2024A

Below are the results of Bank of Jamaica offer of 3.00% US-Indexed Note 2024A which reopened

today 19 January 2021:

Instrument

ISIN

COUPON

Allocated Amount USD(MN)

(% p.a.)

RE-OPENING OF BOJ 3.00% US-

Indexed Note 2024A

JMB202100013

3.00

40.00

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jamaica published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 22:57:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:58pBrazil battles Chinese red tape to get active vaccine ingredients
RE
10:58pBrazil's Ultrapar leads negotiation for Petrobras' refinery Refap -filing
RE
10:58pNETFLIX : says borrowing to end as global membership tops 200 million
RE
10:58pLINDAB INTERNATIONAL : comments market intelligence about on-going divestment of business unit
AQ
10:58pResults of Bank of Jamaica US Indexed Note 2024A 19 Jan 2021
PU
10:58pCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : What's your take….on workplace ecosystems of the future?
PU
10:57pSTEEL PARTNERS L P : Holdings Releases Letter From Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein on Passing of Tommy Lasorda
BU
10:56pNATURA & S A : Notice to the Market - Related Parties Transactions
PU
10:56pPERPETUAL : appoints State Street as new custodian and administrator
PU
10:55pBHP forecasts record annual iron ore output as Samarco ops restart
RE
Latest news "Companies"