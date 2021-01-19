Results of Bank of Jamaica US Indexed Note 2024A 19 Jan 2021

Market Notice
19 January 2021
Results of Re-opening of Bank of Jamaica
3.00% US-Indexed Note 2024A
Below are the results of Bank of Jamaica offer of 3.00% US-Indexed Note 2024A which reopened
today 19 January 2021:
|
Instrument
|
ISIN
|
COUPON
|
Allocated Amount USD(MN)
|
|
|
(% p.a.)
|
|
RE-OPENING OF BOJ 3.00% US-
|
|
|
|
Indexed Note 2024A
|
JMB202100013
|
3.00
|
40.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Bank of Jamaica published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 22:57:00 UTC