Results of OMO Purchase and Sale auction held on September 17, 2020 and Settlement on September 18, 2020

09/17/2020 | 07:10am EDT

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

September 17, 2020

Results of OMO Purchase and Sale auction held on September 17, 2020 and

Settlement on September 18, 2020

  1. I. SUMMARY OMO PURCHASE RESULTS

Aggregate Amount (Face value) notified by RBI

: ₹10,000 crores

Total amount offered (Face value) by participants

: ₹51,406 crores

Total amount accepted (Face value) by RBI

: ₹10,000 crores

  1. II. DETAILS OF OMO PURCHASE ISSUE

Security

7.37% GS 2023

7.72% GS 2025

5.79% GS 2030

No. of offers received

65

100

238

Total amount (face value) offered (₹

5998

12610

32798

in crores)

No. of offers accepted

27

39

38

Total offer amount (face value)

2645

4904

2451

accepted by RBI (₹ in crores)

Cut off yield (%)

4.6663

5.5301

5.9139

Cut off price (₹)

106.49

108.92

99.09

Weighted average yield (%)

4.6983

5.5441

5.9167

Weighted average price (₹)

106.41

108.86

99.07

Partial allotment % of competitive

NA

NA

45.67

offers at cut off price

2

  1. I. SUMMARY OMO SALE RESULTS

Aggregate Amount (Face value) notified by RBI

: ₹10,000 crores

Total amount bid (Face value) by participants

: ₹25,000 crores

Total amount accepted (Face value) by RBI

: ₹10,000 crores

  1. II. DETAILS OF OMO SALE ISSUE

Security

182 DTB 22102020

182 DTB 29102020

No. of bids received

7

26

Total bid amount (face value) ( in crores)

10100

14900

No. of bids accepted

4

13

Total bid amount (face value) accepted by RBI

5700

4300

( in crores)

Cut off yield (%)

3.3999

3.3994

Cut off price (₹)

99.6843

99.6196

Weighted average yield (%)

3.3966

3.3734

Weighted average price (₹)

99.6846

99.6225

Partial allotment % of competitive bids at cut off

92.00

NA

price

Press Release: 2020-2021/347

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 11:09:07 UTC
