�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
|
|
भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
|
ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
|
September 17, 2020
Results of OMO Purchase and Sale auction held on September 17, 2020 and
Settlement on September 18, 2020
-
I. SUMMARY OMO PURCHASE RESULTS
|
Aggregate Amount (Face value) notified by RBI
|
: ₹10,000 crores
|
Total amount offered (Face value) by participants
|
: ₹51,406 crores
|
Total amount accepted (Face value) by RBI
|
: ₹10,000 crores
-
II. DETAILS OF OMO PURCHASE ISSUE
|
Security
|
7.37% GS 2023
|
7.72% GS 2025
|
5.79% GS 2030
|
No. of offers received
|
65
|
100
|
238
|
Total amount (face value) offered (₹
|
5998
|
12610
|
32798
|
in crores)
|
|
|
|
No. of offers accepted
|
27
|
39
|
38
|
Total offer amount (face value)
|
2645
|
4904
|
2451
|
accepted by RBI (₹ in crores)
|
|
|
|
Cut off yield (%)
|
4.6663
|
5.5301
|
5.9139
|
Cut off price (₹)
|
106.49
|
108.92
|
99.09
|
Weighted average yield (%)
|
4.6983
|
5.5441
|
5.9167
|
Weighted average price (₹)
|
106.41
|
108.86
|
99.07
|
Partial allotment % of competitive
|
NA
|
NA
|
45.67
|
offers at cut off price
|
|
|
2
-
I. SUMMARY OMO SALE RESULTS
|
Aggregate Amount (Face value) notified by RBI
|
: ₹10,000 crores
|
Total amount bid (Face value) by participants
|
: ₹25,000 crores
|
Total amount accepted (Face value) by RBI
|
: ₹10,000 crores
-
II. DETAILS OF OMO SALE ISSUE
|
Security
|
182 DTB 22102020
|
182 DTB 29102020
|
No. of bids received
|
7
|
26
|
Total bid amount (face value) ( in crores)
|
10100
|
14900
|
|
|
|
No. of bids accepted
|
4
|
13
|
Total bid amount (face value) accepted by RBI
|
5700
|
4300
|
( in crores)
|
|
|
Cut off yield (%)
|
3.3999
|
3.3994
|
Cut off price (₹)
|
99.6843
|
99.6196
|
Weighted average yield (%)
|
3.3966
|
3.3734
|
Weighted average price (₹)
|
99.6846
|
99.6225
|
Partial allotment % of competitive bids at cut off
|
92.00
|
NA
|
price
|
|
|
Press Release: 2020-2021/347
|
(Yogesh Dayal)
|
Chief General Manager
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 11:09:07 UTC