Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on August 27, 2021

08/27/2021 | 02:01am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

August 27, 2021

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on August 27, 2021

In the underwriting auctions conducted on August 27, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(₹ crore)

Notified

Minimum

Additional

Total

ACU

Underwriting

Competitive

Commission

Nomenclature of the

Amount

Amount

Commitment

Underwriting

Cut-off rate

Security

underwritten

(MUC)

Amount

(paise per

Amount

Accepted

100)

5.63% GS 2026

11,000

5,502

5,498

11,000

0.98

New GoI FRB 2034

3,000

1,512

1,488

3,000

0.40

6.64% GS 2035

10,000

5,019

4,981

10,000

0.98

6.67% GS 2050

7,000

3,507

3,493

7,000

1.17

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on August 27, 2021.

Press Release: 2021-2022/756

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS