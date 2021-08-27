�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on August 27, 2021

In the underwriting auctions conducted on August 27, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(₹ crore)

Notified Minimum Additional Total ACU Underwriting Competitive Commission Nomenclature of the Amount Amount Commitment Underwriting Cut-off rate Security underwritten (MUC) Amount (paise per Amount Accepted ₹100) 5.63% GS 2026 11,000 5,502 5,498 11,000 0.98 New GoI FRB 2034 3,000 1,512 1,488 3,000 0.40 6.64% GS 2035 10,000 5,019 4,981 10,000 0.98 6.67% GS 2050 7,000 3,507 3,493 7,000 1.17

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on August 27, 2021.