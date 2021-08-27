�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
|
|
भारतीय रिज़र्व बैंक
|
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
|
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 27, 2021
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on August 27, 2021
In the underwriting auctions conducted on August 27, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:
(₹ crore)
|
|
Notified
|
Minimum
|
Additional
|
Total
|
ACU
|
|
Underwriting
|
Competitive
|
Commission
|
Nomenclature of the
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Commitment
|
Underwriting
|
Cut-off rate
|
Security
|
underwritten
|
|
(MUC)
|
Amount
|
(paise per
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Accepted
|
|
₹100)
|
5.63% GS 2026
|
11,000
|
5,502
|
5,498
|
11,000
|
0.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New GoI FRB 2034
|
3,000
|
1,512
|
1,488
|
3,000
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.64% GS 2035
|
10,000
|
5,019
|
4,981
|
10,000
|
0.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.67% GS 2050
|
7,000
|
3,507
|
3,493
|
7,000
|
1.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auction for the sale of securities will be held on August 27, 2021.
|
Press Release: 2021-2022/756
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
Disclaimer
