Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on December 03, 2021

12/03/2021 | 12:42am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

December 03, 2021

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on December 03, 2021

In the underwriting auctions conducted on December 03, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(₹ crore)

Minimum

Additional

Total

ACU

Notified

Commission

Nomenclature

Underwriting

Competitive

Amount

Amount

Cut-off rate

of the Security

Commitment

Underwriting

underwritten

(paise per

(MUC) Amount

Amount Accepted

₹100)

GOI FRB 2028

4,000

2,016

1,984

4,000

0.50

6.10% GS 2031

13,000

6,510

6,490

13,000

0.33

6.95% GS 2061

7,000

3,507

3,493

7,000

0.42

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on December 03, 2021.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1300

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 05:41:01 UTC.


