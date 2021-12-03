�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on December 03, 2021

In the underwriting auctions conducted on December 03, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(₹ crore) Minimum Additional Total ACU Notified Commission Nomenclature Underwriting Competitive Amount Amount Cut-off rate of the Security Commitment Underwriting underwritten (paise per (MUC) Amount Amount Accepted ₹100) GOI FRB 2028 4,000 2,016 1,984 4,000 0.50 6.10% GS 2031 13,000 6,510 6,490 13,000 0.33 6.95% GS 2061 7,000 3,507 3,493 7,000 0.42

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on December 03, 2021.