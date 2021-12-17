Log in
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on December 17, 2021

12/17/2021 | 12:19am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

December 17, 2021

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on December 17, 2021

In the underwriting auctions conducted on December 17, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(₹ crore)

Minimum

Additional

Total

ACU

Notified

Underwriting

Competitive

Commission

Nomenclature of the

Amount

Amount

Commitment

Underwriting

Cut-off rate

Security

underwritten

(MUC)

Amount

(paise per

Amount

Accepted

₹100)

6.10% GS 2031

13,000

6,510

6,490

13,000

0.39

GOI FRB 2034

4,000

2,016

1,984

4,000

0.43

6.95% GS 2061

7,000

3,507

3,493

7,000

0.38

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on December 17, 2021.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1375

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 05:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
