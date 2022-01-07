Log in
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on January 07, 2022

�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

January 07, 2022

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on January 07, 2022

In the underwriting auctions conducted on January 07, 2022 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(₹ crore)

Notified

Minimum

Additional

Total

ACU

Underwriting

Competitive

Commission

Nomenclature of the

Amount

Amount

Commitment

Underwriting

Cut-off rate

Security

underwritten

(MUC)

Amount

(paise per

Amount

Accepted

₹100)

4.56% GS 2023

2,000

1008

992

2,000

5.80

5.74% GS 2026

6,000

3003

2997

6,000

11.00

6.67% GS 2035

9,000

4515

4485

9,000

8.44

6.99% GS 2051

7,000

3507

3493

7,000

7.80

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on January 07, 2022.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1506

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 05:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
