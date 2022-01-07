�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE
|
भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क
|
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
|
0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001
|
ई-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
January 07, 2022
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on January 07, 2022
In the underwriting auctions conducted on January 07, 2022 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
(₹ crore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notified
|
Minimum
|
Additional
|
Total
|
ACU
|
|
Underwriting
|
Competitive
|
Commission
|
Nomenclature of the
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Commitment
|
Underwriting
|
Cut-off rate
|
Security
|
underwritten
|
|
(MUC)
|
Amount
|
(paise per
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Accepted
|
|
₹100)
|
4.56% GS 2023
|
2,000
|
1008
|
992
|
2,000
|
5.80
|
5.74% GS 2026
|
6,000
|
3003
|
2997
|
6,000
|
11.00
|
6.67% GS 2035
|
9,000
|
4515
|
4485
|
9,000
|
8.44
|
6.99% GS 2051
|
7,000
|
3507
|
3493
|
7,000
|
7.80
Auction for the sale of securities will be held on January 07, 2022.
|
Press Release: 2021-2022/1506
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director (Communications)
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 05:07:03 UTC.