�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क RESERVE BANK OF INDIA 0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001 Website : www.rbi.org.in Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001 ई-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

January 07, 2022

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on January 07, 2022

In the underwriting auctions conducted on January 07, 2022 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(₹ crore) Notified Minimum Additional Total ACU Underwriting Competitive Commission Nomenclature of the Amount Amount Commitment Underwriting Cut-off rate Security underwritten (MUC) Amount (paise per Amount Accepted ₹100) 4.56% GS 2023 2,000 1008 992 2,000 5.80 5.74% GS 2026 6,000 3003 2997 6,000 11.00 6.67% GS 2035 9,000 4515 4485 9,000 8.44 6.99% GS 2051 7,000 3507 3493 7,000 7.80

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on January 07, 2022.