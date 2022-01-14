�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on January 14, 2022

In the underwriting auctions conducted on January 14, 2022 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(₹ crore)

Minimum Additional ACU Competitive Total Commission Nomenclature of the Notified Underwriting Underwriting Amount Cut-off rate Security Amount Commitment Amount underwritten (paise per (MUC) Amount Accepted ₹100) New GS 2032 13,000 6510 6490 13,000 13.80 GOI FRB 2034 4,000 2016 1984 4,000 5.37 6.95% GS 2061 7,000 3507 3493 7,000 4.80

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on January 14, 2022.