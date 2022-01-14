Log in
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on January 14, 2022

01/14/2022 | 12:22am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

January 14, 2022

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on January 14, 2022

In the underwriting auctions conducted on January 14, 2022 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(₹ crore)

Minimum

Additional

ACU

Competitive

Total

Commission

Nomenclature of the

Notified

Underwriting

Underwriting

Amount

Cut-off rate

Security

Amount

Commitment

Amount

underwritten

(paise per

(MUC) Amount

Accepted

₹100)

New GS 2032

13,000

6510

6490

13,000

13.80

GOI FRB 2034

4,000

2016

1984

4,000

5.37

6.95% GS 2061

7,000

3507

3493

7,000

4.80

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on January 14, 2022.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1542

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS