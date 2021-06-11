Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on June 11, 2021

06/11/2021 | 01:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

June 11, 2021

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on June 11, 2021

In the underwriting auctions conducted on June 11, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(` crore)

Minimum

Additional

Total

ACU

Notified

Underwriting

Competitive

Commission

Nomenclature of the

Amount

Amount

Commitment

Underwriting

Cut-off rate

Security

underwritten

(MUC)

Amount

(paise per

Amount

Accepted

`100)

4.26% GS 2023

3,000

1,512

1,488

3,000

0.35

5.85% GS 2030

14,000

7,014

6,986

14,000

8.00

6.76% GS 2061

9,000

4,515

4,485

9,000

8.80

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on June 11, 2021.

Press Release: 2021-2022/351

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 05:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:52aCRESCENT  : OCCASIONAL PRESS RELEASE - CRESCENT enters consortium for 5G technology platform
PU
01:52aShanghai's most active aluminium contract rises 3%
RE
01:51aEUROCINE VACCINES  : Interviews with CEO Hans Arwidsson
AQ
01:50aHSBC BANK MALTA P L C  : Information to the Market
PU
01:48aWESTPAC BANKING  : 11/06/2021 Westpac announces emergency assistance for customers affected by severe weather events in Victoria
PU
01:47aTOSHIBA  : Japan minister denies officials asked adviser to contact Toshiba shareholders
RE
01:46aTIKKURILA OYJ  : - Managers' Transactions - Markula, Elisa
AQ
01:46aTIKKURILA OYJ  : - Managers' Transactions - Walldén, Petteri
AQ
01:46aTIKKURILA OYJ  : - Managers' Transactions - Sahlgren, Catherine
AQ
01:46aTIKKURILA OYJ  : - Managers' Transactions - Lindfors, Lars Peter
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : China's ride-hailing giant Didi sets stage for mega New York float
2'This car crushes' Musk says, as Tesla launches faster Model S 'Plaid'
3BIOGEN INC. : Third Member of FDA Advisory Panel Resigns Over Approval of Alzheimer Drug
4Fed to announce QE taper in Aug or Sept on rising inflation concerns
5MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY : Katja Tavernaro becomes member of the Executive Board a..

HOT NEWS