June 11, 2021
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on June 11, 2021
In the underwriting auctions conducted on June 11, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:
(` crore)
|
|
|
Minimum
|
Additional
|
Total
|
ACU
|
|
Notified
|
Underwriting
|
Competitive
|
Commission
|
Nomenclature of the
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
Commitment
|
Underwriting
|
Cut-off rate
|
Security
|
underwritten
|
|
(MUC)
|
Amount
|
(paise per
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Accepted
|
|
`100)
|
4.26% GS 2023
|
3,000
|
1,512
|
1,488
|
3,000
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.85% GS 2030
|
14,000
|
7,014
|
6,986
|
14,000
|
8.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.76% GS 2061
|
9,000
|
4,515
|
4,485
|
9,000
|
8.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auction for the sale of securities will be held on June 11, 2021.
|
Press Release: 2021-2022/351
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
