June 11, 2021

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on June 11, 2021

In the underwriting auctions conducted on June 11, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(` crore)

Minimum Additional Total ACU Notified Underwriting Competitive Commission Nomenclature of the Amount Amount Commitment Underwriting Cut-off rate Security underwritten (MUC) Amount (paise per Amount Accepted `100) 4.26% GS 2023 3,000 1,512 1,488 3,000 0.35 5.85% GS 2030 14,000 7,014 6,986 14,000 8.00 6.76% GS 2061 9,000 4,515 4,485 9,000 8.80

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on June 11, 2021.