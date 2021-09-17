�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
भारतीय रिज़र्व बैंक
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
Website : www.rbi.org.in
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
ई-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in
September 17, 2021
Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on September 17, 2021
In the underwriting auctions conducted on September 17, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:
Minimum
Total
Notified
Underwriting
Competitive
Commission
Nomenclature
Amount
Amount
Commitment
Underwriting
Cut-off rate
of the Security
underwritten
(MUC)
Amount
(paise per
Amount
Accepted
₹ 100)
4.26% GS 2023
3,000
1,512
1,488
3,000
0.19
6.10% GS 2031
14,000
7,014
6,986
14,000
0.54
6.76% GS 2061
9,000
4,515
4,485
9,000
0.67
Auction for the sale of securities will be held on September 17, 2021.
Press Release: 2021-2022/877
Ajit Prasad
Director
