09/17/2021 | 02:12am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

September 17, 2021

Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on September 17, 2021

In the underwriting auctions conducted on September 17, 2021 for Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) of the undernoted Government securities, the Reserve Bank of India has set the cut-off rates for underwriting commission payable to Primary Dealers as given below:

(₹ crore)

Minimum

Additional

Total

ACU

Notified

Underwriting

Competitive

Commission

Nomenclature

Amount

Amount

Commitment

Underwriting

Cut-off rate

of the Security

underwritten

(MUC)

Amount

(paise per

Amount

Accepted

₹ 100)

4.26% GS 2023

3,000

1,512

1,488

3,000

0.19

6.10% GS 2031

14,000

7,014

6,986

14,000

0.54

6.76% GS 2061

9,000

4,515

4,485

9,000

0.67

Auction for the sale of securities will be held on September 17, 2021.

Press Release: 2021-2022/877

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 06:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
