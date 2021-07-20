Log in
Results of monitoring of credit institutions' maximum interest rates

07/20/2021 | 08:14am EDT
The July 2021 results of the monitoring of the maximum interest rates on deposits1 in Russian rubles of the top ten credit institutions2 attracting the largest amount of household deposits are as follows:

The first ten days of July - 5.30%.

Data on changes in the monitoring results are available on the Bank of Russia website.

1 The maximum interest rate at a credit institution is measured as follows:

- Maximum interest rates on deposits available to any client (including potential ones) without any limitations and preliminary conditions are taken into account. Deposits for special client categories (pensioners, children) and purposes (social, humanitarian, etc.) are excluded.

- Compound interest rates on deposits are out of scope.

- Interest rates that are effective provided that certain conditions are fulfilled (regular bank card turnover, a permanent minimum balance on a bank card, etc.) are not taken into account.

- Combined deposit products, i.e. deposits with additional conditions, are not considered. Such additional conditions for higher interest accrual may comprise, among other things, purchase of investment units in a certain amount, opening of an investment account, conclusion of an agreement on investment or endowment life insurance, buying an extra service package, etc.

- Deposits with maturities divided into periods with varying interest rates are out of scope.

The average maximum interest rate indicator is calculated as an arithmetic mean of the maximum interest rates of the top ten credit institutions.

2 Sberbank (1481) - www.sberbank.ru, VTB Bank (PJSC) (1000) - www.vtb.ru, Bank GPB (JSC) (354) - www.gazprombank.ru, AO ALFA-BANK (1326) - alfabank.ru, JSC Rosselkhozbank (3349) - www.rshb.ru, Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation (Public Joint-Stock Company) (2209) - www.open.ru, AO Raiffeisenbank (3292) - www.raiffeisen.ru, Tinkoff Bank (2673) - www.tinkoff.ru, CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW (1978) - mkb.ru, PJSC Sovcombank (963) - sovcombank.ru. The monitoring was conducted by the Bank of Russia Banking Supervision Support Department using the information provided by the said websites. The published value is indicative.

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 12:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
