Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Results of the 46th Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Development Bank

09/06/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On September 4, the results of the 46th Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) were announced during a press conference in Tashkent. The representatives from both sides included the President of the IsDB Muhammad Suleiman al-Jassir and the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov.

The event became a platform for discussing the experience of the member countries in ensuring the protection of the population during quarantine restrictions, implementing anti-crisis measures to overcome the economic consequences of the pandemic and building new schemes and mechanisms for international cooperation in the face of a downturn in the global economy.

During the meeting, the major agenda of the event program was discussed and a number of panel sessions and discussions were held. in addition, measures were considered to increase resilience to the consequences of COVID-19, issues of international cooperation, mechanisms for restarting and recovering the economy, attracting investment and enhancing trade in the post-period, digitalization of business, the introduction of innovations in various spheres of the economy, instruments of social support and employment and other topical issues.

The meeting also became an effective platform for establishing and discussing the prospects for deepening cooperation between the delegations of the IsDB member countries. A number of bilateral negotiations were held, during which specific agreements and results were reached.

Following the results of the Annual Meeting, a number of important agreements were signed. The government of Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia and the IsDB signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the creation of a Fund for Expanding Economic Opportunities of Uzbekistan with an initial capital of $ 100 million.

The International Islamic Trade and Finance Corporation (ITFC) and Trustbank signed an agreement to open a trade finance line for $ 15 million. An agreement was also signed with 'Turonbank' to provide technical assistance in the implementation of reporting in accordance with international financial reporting standards (IFRS).

At the end of the press conference, a Loan Agreement was signed to modernize the rural infrastructure of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, Khorezm, Bukhara and Navoi regions under the Obod Kishlok program for a total of $ 200 million aimed at improving the quality of life of the population of these territories.

Also, a Loan Agreement was signed to equip the institutions of the oncological service of Uzbekistan with modern high-tech equipment for a total of $ 80 million, which will significantly increase the efficiency of diagnosis of diseases, thereby increasing the chances of a successful recovery of patients.

Along with this, a grant agreement was signed on the development of a regulatory framework for Islamic banking and finance in the Republic of Uzbekistan, which will make it possible to introduce Islamic financing mechanisms in our country.

In addition, the International Islamic Academy and the IsDB signed an Agreement on technical assistance to create a 'smart' class for Islamic development on the basis of the Academy.

The total amount of the signed agreements amounted to more than $ 280 million.

Following the results of the Annual Meeting, decisions were also made to approve the budget for 2022, the financial report for the last year and other documents of an organizational and technical nature.

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 21:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:22pMikhail Mishustin's telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko
PU
05:21pLATEST MICHIGAN NEWS, SPORTS, BUSINESS AND ENTERTAINMENT AT 5 : 20 p.m. EDT
AQ
05:20pCASSAVA SCIENCES : ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Cassava Sciences, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SAVA
PR
05:16pDIDI FINAL DEADLINE TOMORROW : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DiDi Global Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important September 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action – DIDI
GL
05:12pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2021
PU
05:12pResults of the 46th Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Development Bank
PU
05:06pTYSON FOODS : ROSEN, LEADING AND LONGSTANDING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Tyson Foods, Inc. Investors with Losses of the New September 30 Deadline in Securities Class Action - TSN
PR
05:04pEl Salvador buys first 200 bitcoins ahead of legal adoption
RE
05:04pJPMORGAN CHASE : Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire
AQ
05:02pEl Salvador buys first 200 bitcoins ahead of legal adoption
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar brushes aside jobs report losses; Aussie struggles
2Oil falls after Saudi price cuts
3Shares lifted by prospect of rates staying low for longer
4European stocks end near record highs as tech rallies
5Risk appetite is up

HOT NEWS