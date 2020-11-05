Results of the September 2020 survey on credit terms and conditions in euro-denominated securities financing and over-the-counter derivatives markets (SESFOD) (228 KB)

Press release

4 November 2020

Results of the September 2020 survey on credit terms and conditions in euro-denominated securities financing and over-the-counter derivatives markets (SESFOD)

Easing of overall credit terms and conditions represented a partial reversal of the tightening recorded in the previous two survey rounds

Increase in pressure, in particular from non-financial corporate counterparties, to obtain more favourable conditions

non-financial corporate counterparties, to obtain more favourable conditions Valuation disputes decreased for both securities financing and derivatives transactions

Survey respondents reported an easing of credit terms and conditions over the June 2020 to August 2020 review period representing a partial reversal of the widespread tightening of credit terms and conditions observed in the previous two survey rounds.

Respondents reported a significant easing of overall credit terms for all counterparty types. This overall easing masks some divergence between price and non-price terms. Whereas price terms eased significantly, non-price terms on balance tightened for all counterparty types except banks. Respondents mainly attributed the easing of price terms to an improvement in general liquidity and market functioning, but they also suggested that the willingness to take on risk, as well as competition from other institutions were additional motivations for offering more favourable conditions to counterparties.

Survey respondents also reported increased pressure from all counterparty types, except investment firms, to obtain more favourable conditions, with this being most pronounced from non-financial corporates. This resulted in increased provision of differential terms to most-favoured, in particular non-financial corporate, clients.

The maximum amount and maturity of funding offered against euro-denominated collateral increased for most types of collateral. Haircuts applied to euro-denominated collateral and financing rates/spreads

