Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Results of the September 2020 survey on credit terms and conditions in euro-denominated securities financing and over-the-counter derivatives markets (SESFOD) (228 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 01:07pm EST

Press release

4 November 2020

Results of the September 2020 survey on credit terms and conditions in euro-denominated securities financing and over-the-counter derivatives markets (SESFOD)

  • Easing of overall credit terms and conditions represented a partial reversal of the tightening recorded in the previous two survey rounds
  • Increase in pressure, in particular from non-financial corporate counterparties, to obtain more favourable conditions
  • Valuation disputes decreased for both securities financing and derivatives transactions

Survey respondents reported an easing of credit terms and conditions over the June 2020 to August 2020 review period representing a partial reversal of the widespread tightening of credit terms and conditions observed in the previous two survey rounds.

Respondents reported a significant easing of overall credit terms for all counterparty types. This overall easing masks some divergence between price and non-price terms. Whereas price terms eased significantly, non-price terms on balance tightened for all counterparty types except banks. Respondents mainly attributed the easing of price terms to an improvement in general liquidity and market functioning, but they also suggested that the willingness to take on risk, as well as competition from other institutions were additional motivations for offering more favourable conditions to counterparties.

Survey respondents also reported increased pressure from all counterparty types, except investment firms, to obtain more favourable conditions, with this being most pronounced from non-financial corporates. This resulted in increased provision of differential terms to most-favoured, in particular non-financial corporate, clients.

The maximum amount and maturity of funding offered against euro-denominated collateral increased for most types of collateral. Haircuts applied to euro-denominated collateral and financing rates/spreads

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Press release / 4 November 2020

Results of the September 2020 survey on credit terms and conditions in euro-denominated securities financing and over-the-counter derivatives markets (SESFOD)

decreased for funding secured by nearly all types of collateral. Moreover, the demand for funding of all collateral types except equities weakened. In a reversal of the situation reported in the June 2020 survey, participants saw the liquidity of collateral improving for all collateral types and collateral valuation disputes decreasing.

Initial margin requirements decreased for almost all types of OTC derivatives. Respondents also reported that the maximum amount of exposures had decreased for OTC equity and commodity derivatives. Liquidity and trading deteriorated for credit derivatives referencing structured credit products as well as for equity and interest rate derivatives. The volume, duration and persistence of valuation disputes decreased across all types of derivatives.

The SESFOD is conducted four times a year and covers changes in credit terms and conditions over three-month reference periods ending in February, May, August and November. The September 2020 survey collected qualitative information on changes between June 2020 and August 2020. The results are based on responses from a panel of 26 large banks, comprising 14 euro area banks and 12 banks with head offices outside the euro area.

For media queries, please contact William Lelieveldt, tel.: +49 69 1344 7316.

European Central Bank

Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division

Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, e-mail:media@ecb.europa.eu, website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 18:06:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:48pWOLVERINE WORLD WIDE : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:48pGOL DEADLINE : Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors to Looming Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. – GOL
GL
01:47pTIM COOK : Apple must face shareholder lawsuit over CEO Cook's China sales comments
RE
01:47pOFFICE DEPOT : Q3 2020 Balance Sheet and Credit Metric Summary
PU
01:47pVERICEL : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
01:46pEURONEXT N : considers changes after customer anger over outage
RE
01:45pUPM KYMMENE OYJ : establishes a Euro Medium Term Note programme and publishes a Green Finance Framework
AQ
01:45pMUNICH RE : RBC gives a Buy rating
MD
01:45pUPM establishes a Euro Medium Term Note programme and publishes a Green Finance Framework
GL
01:44pInnovator ETFs Anticipates No Capital Gains Distributions for its Defined Outcome ETFs™ in 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures rise as U.S. election suggests less regulatory risk
2Wall Street draws comfort from potential divided Congress, eyes move to Fed
3EISAI CO., LTD. : Biogen Alzheimer's drug closer to approval with U.S. FDA staff backing, shares jump 40%
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID vaccine deliveries on ice as AstraZeneca awaits trial data
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : 3Q Net Profit Almost Halved, Missed Market Views; to Cut Around 1,000 Jobs -- U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group