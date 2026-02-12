The triptych of corporate earnings, the AI lottery and monetary divination continues to shape financial markets this week. Yesterday, the main Western indices hovered close to flat, even as some individual stocks experienced violent swings. Today's agenda is packed with several sector standard-bearers reporting, including L’Oréal, Hermès, Siemens, Unilever and Mercedes.

Let us begin with corporate earnings. The quarterly reporting season is in full swing and, as has been the case for several quarters now, it is triggering astonishing price moves. When I write explanatory pieces on the subject, I tend to remind readers that a stock’s post-results performance is not merely a question of beating or missing targets. That is truer than ever. One must factor in comparables, prevailing market trends, the narrative skill of management and a whole array of data points and circumstances, some rational, others less so. At present, investors are inclined to trample anything that fails to match their expectations to the letter, with little mercy. At times, they even set it ablaze, just to ensure their disappointment is clearly visible. Unity, Lyft, Mattel, Astera, Zillow and Dassault Systèmes all shed more than 15% yesterday following their results. Viewed more positively, this can be seen as a reset after past excesses. There is rather less complacency than before in certain corners of the market. When you have been generously valued, sometimes exceedingly so, because your sales and earnings growth trajectory was extraordinary in the literal sense, it is only logical that valuations adjust downwards once that ceases to be the case.

The second theme is the AI lottery. Investor nerves have frayed in recent weeks because two fundamental questions remain unanswered. First, are the hundreds of billions being poured into AI simply being squandered? And second, who will ultimately prevail? I am speaking solely in economic terms, as finance has little patience for where all this may lead humanity at large. The core wager remains that today’s investments will underpin tomorrow’s prosperity, which is broadly logical, and that one must participate to avoid being excluded from that future bounty. Having first extolled the AI "picks and shovels" merchants and then the major platforms, whose valuations are now at their zenith, investors turned their sights on the secondary beneficiaries, such as utilities and raw materials suppliers. They are now hunting the collateral losers. Will AI destroy insurers, software publishers, the video games industry and wealth managers? Or will it reshape these well-oiled ecosystems, and if so, to what extent? The market lies in wait for the release of the slightest supposedly revolutionary AI application to crucify entire segments. More measured voices tend to point out that change unfolds more slowly than expected. Even so, periods of technological and societal upheaval invariably produce winners and losers. Finance is simply impatient to see the masks fall.

I shall conclude with my third point, which is almost a haven of calm by comparison. Interest rate levels remain the constant backdrop to markets, particularly in the United States. Yesterday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics published a rather curious employment report, after postponing the release by a few days. US job creation in January exceeded expectations, at 130,000 against forecasts of 65,000, with the unemployment rate falling to 4.3% and wage growth remaining brisk. In theory, this should have reduced the probability of rate cuts and pushed bond yields higher, as it undermines the scenario of economic deterioration forcing the Federal Reserve to ease policy. Strictly speaking, that is partly what occurred: yields edged up and rate-cut bets were pushed modestly further out into the year. Yet equity markets did not despair. The explanation lies in the detail of the employment figures. The annual revisions, customary with the January release, effectively wiped out most of the gains of the past three years outside the public sector, leisure and hospitality, and private health and education, ING notes. In other words, swathes of industry, finance, technology and retail are shedding jobs. The momentum is therefore highly concentrated, while leading indicators such as declining job openings and weaker hiring intentions point to a marked cooling of the labour market. What conclusion should be drawn? That the labour market is not as robust as yesterday’s headline payroll figure suggests. Investors can therefore continue to hope for several rate cuts this year, a conviction that provides fuel for the equity rally. January’s inflation reading, due tomorrow, will complete the forward-looking picture for monetary policy.

The three forces outlined above resulted yesterday in relatively modest headline moves for Western indices, even though pronounced swings were evident in numerous individual stocks. In the United States, the S&P 500 closed unchanged, suggesting a zero-sum session. The Stoxx Europe 600 quietly notched a fresh intraday record at 623.49 points, up 0.4%, but managed to retain only a 0.1% gain by the close. In Paris, the CAC 40 fell 0.18%, weighed down by a bruising for its former software champion, Dassault Systèmes, which slumped 21% after yet another earnings disappointment. The group dragged SAP SE, down 5.2%, in its wake, contributing to a 0.5% decline in the DAX. Dassault Systèmes’ malaise, which now resembles a chronic illness, has fed into the broader narrative of AI eventually supplanting the software publishing ecosystem. That storyline is hotly disputed by some specialists, yet it currently represents a powerful headwind.

Today’s session will be dominated by a flood of corporate earnings, to which I shall return shortly. On the geopolitical front, the US House of Representatives dealt Donald Trump a rebuff by voting to repeal the tariffs imposed on Canada. The President of the United States is unlikely to sign the bill, effectively wielding a veto. Earlier, rumours had circulated that he was considering withdrawing the United States from the USMCA trade agreement with Mexico and Canada. Meanwhile, oil markets remain tense after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon is preparing to deploy a second carrier strike group to the Middle East. Pressure persists on cryptocurrencies after US platform BlockFills suspended client deposits and withdrawals following the recent price slump. Bitcoin has nevertheless stabilised around USD 67,000.

In Asia-Pacific, Hong Kong and India are edging lower, while other markets are extending their upward run. The Nikkei is flat in Tokyo, while the Kospi in South Korea rose up 3.1%. Gains are moderate in Australia, up 0.3%. European leading indicators are pointing higher, although the impact of today’s numerous earnings releases on specific indices must be taken into account.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: Fed Logan's speech in the United States; in the United Kingdom, the RICS House Price Balance, Industrial Production, GDP MoM, Manufacturing Production, GDP 3-Month Avg, GDP Growth Rate QoQ Prel, Goods Trade Balance Non-EU, GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel, Goods Trade Balance, and Business Investment QoQ Prel; the IEA Oil Market Report in France; in the United States, Initial Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.36

: US$1.36 Gold : US$5,060.89

: US$5,060.89 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$69.51

: US$69.51 United States 10 years : 4.18%

: 4.18% BITCOIN: US$66,959.5

In corporate news:

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: