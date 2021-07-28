Log in
News: Latest News
Resurgence Support Payment available

07/28/2021 | 11:47pm EDT
30 July 2021

Applications for the Resurgence Support Payment, (RSP) for the 23 June alert level increase have now closed.

Find out more about the RSP your eligibility or the application process

There has been a change in eligibility for commonly owned groups.

Check the eligibility page for details

COVID-19 - Contact us

Resurgence Support Payment (RSP)

Disclaimer

New Zealand Inland Revenue published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 03:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
