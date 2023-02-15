Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Resurgent China will drive 2023 oil demand but deficit could loom - IEA

02/15/2023 | 09:11am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Oil tanker is seen at a crude oil terminal in Ningbo Zhoushan port

LONDON (Reuters) - China will make up nearly half of this year's oil demand growth after it relaxed its COVID-19 curbs, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, but restrained OPEC+ production could mean a supply deficit in the second half.

"Supply from OPEC+ is projected to contract with Russia pressured by sanctions," the Paris-based agency said in its monthly oil report.

"World oil supply looks set to exceed demand through the first half of 2023, but the balance could quickly shift to deficit as demand recovers and some Russian output is shut in."

International sanctions on Russia aimed at depriving it of funds after it invaded Ukraine have so far had little impact on its oil exports, which in January were down by only 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) from pre-war levels.

But around 1 million bpd of production will be shut in by the end of the first quarter, the IEA said, following a European ban on seaborne imports and international price cap sanctions.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely)

By Noah Browning


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.14% 84.2 Delayed Quote.0.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.67% 74.03 Delayed Quote.2.37%
WTI -1.41% 77.829 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
Latest news "Economy"
04:35aChina commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio at 1.63% at end-2022 - regulator
RE
04:30aUK house prices up 9.8% in year to December  ONS
RE
04:30aSouth African business confidence index falls in January - SACCI
RE
04:27aUkraine calls on UN, Turkey to prevent Russia from obstructing grain deal
RE
04:27aASML: trade war risks increasing, but no 2023 impact on China sales
RE
04:24aSupply chain, red tape biggest problems for European green projects, says RWE CEO
RE
04:23aStocks hit five-week low, but Turkish shares rally on trade resumption
RE
04:22aIndia cereal inflation broad-based and worrying despite data discord - economists
RE
04:20aFTSE 100 Falls as Banking Shares Retreat After -2-
DJ
04:20aFTSE 100 Falls as Banking Shares Retreat After Barclays Results
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wesfarmers delays West Australian lithium hydroxide output to 1H 2025
2Barclays annual profit falls 15% as over-issuance error, investment ban..
3Alfen N : achieves 76% revenue growth to reach 440m with 18% EBITDA ma..
4Kering Upbeat on Year Ahead Despite Gucci Travails -- Update
5Glencore to Return $7.1 Billion to Shareholders After Record 2022 Earni..

HOT NEWS