Retail Price Of Petroleum Products From 3 June 2021 To 9 June 2021

06/02/2021 | 05:15am EDT
Retail Price 02 June 2021

Based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, the retail prices of petroleum products from 3 June 2021 to 9 June 2021 are fixed as follows:

  1. the retail price of RON97 petrol increased by 2 sen per litre from RM2.61 per litre to RM2.63 per litre;
  2. the retail price of RON95 petrol remains unchanged at RM2.05 per litre; and
  3. the retail price of diesel remains unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

To protect the consumers from global oil price increases, the Government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price APM for RON95 and diesel has increased beyond the current ceiling price.

The Government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people.

Ministry of Finance Malaysia
Putrajaya
2 June 2021

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of Malaysia published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 09:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
