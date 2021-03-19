Retail Realm Partners with Citcon to Bring a Variety of QR-Based Payment Solutions to Retailers

New Partnership with Retail Realm Enables Microsoft Dynamics POS Users to Quickly Accept Mobile Wallet Solutions like PayPal, Venmo, AliPay, etc. as part of their MAX Pay Global Solution.

Citcon, the leading mobile wallet payments company, and Retail Realm, a multinational Microsoft ISV specializing in payments, announced today that they have successfully integrated Citcon’s mobile wallet solutions. This update allows Microsoft Dynamics POS users to accept mobile wallets such as PayPal, Venmo, AliPay, etc. in stores and online.

Citcon is a leading mobile wallet payment provider globally. The technology company offers a variety of wallet brands including PayPal, Venmo, AliPay, WeChat Pay and more. It is the only fully licensed U.S.-based acquirer of AliPay, WeChat Pay and China UnionPay. Citcon is a total omnichannel commerce payment provider with technology integration and service teams based in North America, Europe and China.

Citcon enables Dynamics 365 customers to quickly and cost-effectively implement key contactless payment options including PayPal, Venmo and China’s most preferred payment options, such as UnionPay, AliPay and WeChat Pay, enabling Dynamics 365 retailers the ability to better service Chinese customers.

“This partnership will allow any Microsoft Dynamics 365 customer to quickly and cost-effectively start accepting mobile wallets in their store,” said Wei Jiang, President and COO of Citcon. “Mobile wallets are growing quickly due to their contactless nature which makes them safer and because of their superior security features such as no PII being exchanged in transactions. By partnering with world-class integrator Retail Realm, we are also highlighting our dedication to providing world-class service to our merchant customers.”

“Retail Realm is very pleased to be partnering with Citcon,” said Rachel Smith, VP of Sales of Retail Realm. “This relationship enables Dynamics 365 merchants to accept payments from AliPay, WeChat, PayPal, Venmo, and other eWallets, giving more flexibility than ever to retailers.”

About Citcon

Founded in 2015, Citcon enables billions of mobile wallet consumers to shop and pay anywhere, anytime around the world with its industry-leading digital payment offering. In the last 3 years, Fortune 1000 businesses like L'oreal, Hermes, Texas Instruments, Nordstrom, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Revolve, Tumi, Samsonite, Blue Nile and many more have chosen Citcon’s mobile payment solutions to expand their payment and commerce infrastructure to support their next phase of business expansion. Citcon is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has 5 regional offices in the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

About Retail Realm

Retail Realm is a leading provider of integrated payment solutions in the Retail and Hospitality industries. With a portfolio of over 50,000 customers worldwide, Retail Realm is established in delivering omni-channel payment processing connectivity to merchants all over the world. Its MAX suite of products including MAX Pay Global, MAX Pay Reconciliation, MAX Mobile, and MAX Labels & Availability, address key areas of Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers’ businesses, bringing flexibility of choice and functionally rich products that greatly enhance customer and user experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210319005514/en/