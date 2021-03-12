Log in
Retail Sales Expected to Fall for February -- Data Week Ahead

03/12/2021 | 02:14pm EST
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0830  NY Fed Empire St Svy        Mar       15.0   (9)    12.1 
Tuesday   0830  Retail Sales                Feb      -0.1%   (16)  +5.3% 
                  -- ex autos               Feb      +0.2%   (15)  +5.9% 
          0830  Import Prices               Feb      +1.1%   (7)   +1.4% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Feb      +0.5%   (15)  +0.9% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Feb       75.8%  (14)   75.6% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Jan      +0.3%   (8)   +0.6% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Mar       83     (8)    84 
Wednesday 0830  Housing Starts              Feb       1.56M  (15)   1.58M 
                  -- percent change         Feb      -1.3%         -6.0% 
          0830  Building Permits            Feb       1.75M  (7)    1.881M 
                  -- percent change         Feb      -7.0%         +10.4% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Mar 13    715K   (7)    712K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Mar       20.0   (9)    23.1 
          1000  Leading Index               Feb      +0.4%   (8)   +0.5% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-21 1414ET

