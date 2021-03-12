Retail Sales Expected to Fall for February -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0830 NY Fed Empire St Svy Mar 15.0 (9) 12.1 Tuesday 0830 Retail Sales Feb -0.1% (16) +5.3% -- ex autos Feb +0.2% (15) +5.9% 0830 Import Prices Feb +1.1% (7) +1.4% 0915 Industrial Production Feb +0.5% (15) +0.9% 0915 Capacity Utilization Feb 75.8% (14) 75.6% 1000 Business Inventories Jan +0.3% (8) +0.6% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Mar 83 (8) 84 Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Feb 1.56M (15) 1.58M -- percent change Feb -1.3% -6.0% 0830 Building Permits Feb 1.75M (7) 1.881M -- percent change Feb -7.0% +10.4% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 13 715K (7) 712K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Mar 20.0 (9) 23.1 1000 Leading Index Feb +0.4% (8) +0.5% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

