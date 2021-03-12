Retail Sales Expected to Fall for February -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0830 NY Fed Empire St Svy Mar 15.0 (9) 12.1
Tuesday 0830 Retail Sales Feb -0.1% (16) +5.3%
-- ex autos Feb +0.2% (15) +5.9%
0830 Import Prices Feb +1.1% (7) +1.4%
0915 Industrial Production Feb +0.5% (15) +0.9%
0915 Capacity Utilization Feb 75.8% (14) 75.6%
1000 Business Inventories Jan +0.3% (8) +0.6%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Mar 83 (8) 84
Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Feb 1.56M (15) 1.58M
-- percent change Feb -1.3% -6.0%
0830 Building Permits Feb 1.75M (7) 1.881M
-- percent change Feb -7.0% +10.4%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 13 715K (7) 712K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Mar 20.0 (9) 23.1
1000 Leading Index Feb +0.4% (8) +0.5%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-12-21 1414ET