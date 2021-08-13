Log in
Retail Sales Seen Down 0.2% in July -- Data Week Ahead

08/13/2021 | 02:17pm EDT
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0830  NY Fed Empire St Svy        Aug       29.0   (11)   43.0 
Tuesday   0830  Retail Sales                Jul      -0.2%   (19)  +0.6% 
                 -- ex autos                Jul      +0.2%   (17)  +1.3% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Jul      +0.5%   (17)  +0.4% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Jul       75.7%  (14)   75.4% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Jun      +0.7%   (9)   +0.5% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Aug       80     (9)    80 
Wednesday 0830  Housing Starts              Jul       1.60M  (17)   1.643M 
                  -- percent change         Jul      -2.6%         +6.3% 
          0830  Building Permits            Jul       1.60M  (10)   1.598M 
                  -- percent change         Jul      +0.1%         -5.1% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 14    360K   (9)    375K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Aug       23.3   (10)   21.9 
          1000  Leading Index               Jul      +0.7%   (10)  +0.7% 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1416ET

