Retail Sales Seen Down 0.2% in July -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0830 NY Fed Empire St Svy Aug 29.0 (11) 43.0 Tuesday 0830 Retail Sales Jul -0.2% (19) +0.6% -- ex autos Jul +0.2% (17) +1.3% 0915 Industrial Production Jul +0.5% (17) +0.4% 0915 Capacity Utilization Jul 75.7% (14) 75.4% 1000 Business Inventories Jun +0.7% (9) +0.5% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Aug 80 (9) 80 Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Jul 1.60M (17) 1.643M -- percent change Jul -2.6% +6.3% 0830 Building Permits Jul 1.60M (10) 1.598M -- percent change Jul +0.1% -5.1% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 14 360K (9) 375K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Aug 23.3 (10) 21.9 1000 Leading Index Jul +0.7% (10) +0.7% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1416ET