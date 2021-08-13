Retail Sales Seen Down 0.2% in July -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0830 NY Fed Empire St Svy Aug 29.0 (11) 43.0
Tuesday 0830 Retail Sales Jul -0.2% (19) +0.6%
-- ex autos Jul +0.2% (17) +1.3%
0915 Industrial Production Jul +0.5% (17) +0.4%
0915 Capacity Utilization Jul 75.7% (14) 75.4%
1000 Business Inventories Jun +0.7% (9) +0.5%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Aug 80 (9) 80
Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Jul 1.60M (17) 1.643M
-- percent change Jul -2.6% +6.3%
0830 Building Permits Jul 1.60M (10) 1.598M
-- percent change Jul +0.1% -5.1%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 14 360K (9) 375K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Aug 23.3 (10) 21.9
1000 Leading Index Jul +0.7% (10) +0.7%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
