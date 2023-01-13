Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Retail Sales Seen Down 1.0% in December -- Data Week Ahead

01/13/2023 | 02:18pm EST
The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy      Jan        -7     (6)   -11.2 
Wednesday 0830  Producer Price Index          Dec       -0.1%   (9)   +0.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy         Dec       +0.1%   (7)   +0.4% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade   Dec        N/A          +0.3% 
          0830  Retail Sales                  Dec       -1.0%   (11)  -0.6% 
                  -- ex autos                 Dec       -0.4%   (9)   -0.2% 
          0915  Industrial Production         Dec       -0.1%   (11)  -0.2% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization          Dec        79.6%  (9)    79.7% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index             Jan        30     (7)    31 
          1000  Business Inventories          Nov       +0.4%   (4)   +0.3% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                Jan 14     220K   (3)    205k 
          0830  Housing Starts                Dec        1.37M  (8)    1.427M 
                  -- percent change           Dec       -4.0%         -0.5% 
          0830  Building Permits              Dec        1.37M  (5)    1.342M 
                  -- percent change           Dec       +2.1%         -11.2% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy             Jan       -10     (6)   -13.8 
Friday    1000  Existing Home Sales           Dec        3.96M  (9)    4.09M 
                  -- percent change           Dec       -3.2%         -7.7% 
 
 
 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1417ET

