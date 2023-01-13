Retail Sales Seen Down 1.0% in December -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Jan -7 (6) -11.2 Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Dec -0.1% (9) +0.3% -- ex food & energy Dec +0.1% (7) +0.4% -- ex food, energy, trade Dec N/A +0.3% 0830 Retail Sales Dec -1.0% (11) -0.6% -- ex autos Dec -0.4% (9) -0.2% 0915 Industrial Production Dec -0.1% (11) -0.2% 0915 Capacity Utilization Dec 79.6% (9) 79.7% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Jan 30 (7) 31 1000 Business Inventories Nov +0.4% (4) +0.3% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 14 220K (3) 205k 0830 Housing Starts Dec 1.37M (8) 1.427M -- percent change Dec -4.0% -0.5% 0830 Building Permits Dec 1.37M (5) 1.342M -- percent change Dec +2.1% -11.2% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jan -10 (6) -13.8 Friday 1000 Existing Home Sales Dec 3.96M (9) 4.09M -- percent change Dec -3.2% -7.7% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

