  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Retail Sales Seen Down 1.0% in December -- Data Week Ahead Update

01/17/2023 | 02:15pm EST
The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0830  Producer Price Index          Dec       -0.1%   (23)  +0.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy         Dec       +0.1%   (20)  +0.4% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade   Dec       +0.2%   (5)   +0.3% 
          0830  Retail Sales                  Dec       -1.0%   (27)  -0.6% 
                  -- ex autos                 Dec       -0.5%   (23)  -0.2% 
          0915  Industrial Production         Dec       -0.1%   (27)  -0.2% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization          Dec        79.6%  (23)   79.7% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index             Jan        30     (17)   31 
          1000  Business Inventories          Nov       +0.4%   (15)  +0.3% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                Jan 14     215K   (20)   205k 
          0830  Housing Starts                Dec        1.36M  (24)   1.427M 
                  -- percent change           Dec       -4.7%         -0.5% 
          0830  Building Permits              Dec        1.35M  (19)   1.342M 
                  -- percent change           Dec       +0.6%         -11.2% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy             Jan       -10     (16)  -13.8 
Friday    1000  Existing Home Sales           Dec        3.95M  (25)   4.09M 
                  -- percent change           Dec       -3.4%         -7.7% 
 
 
 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1414ET

