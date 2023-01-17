Retail Sales Seen Down 1.0% in December -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Dec -0.1% (23) +0.3%
-- ex food & energy Dec +0.1% (20) +0.4%
-- ex food, energy, trade Dec +0.2% (5) +0.3%
0830 Retail Sales Dec -1.0% (27) -0.6%
-- ex autos Dec -0.5% (23) -0.2%
0915 Industrial Production Dec -0.1% (27) -0.2%
0915 Capacity Utilization Dec 79.6% (23) 79.7%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Jan 30 (17) 31
1000 Business Inventories Nov +0.4% (15) +0.3%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 14 215K (20) 205k
0830 Housing Starts Dec 1.36M (24) 1.427M
-- percent change Dec -4.7% -0.5%
0830 Building Permits Dec 1.35M (19) 1.342M
-- percent change Dec +0.6% -11.2%
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jan -10 (16) -13.8
Friday 1000 Existing Home Sales Dec 3.95M (25) 4.09M
-- percent change Dec -3.4% -7.7%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
