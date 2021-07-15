Retail Sales Seen Down Again -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Retail Sales Jun -0.4% (31) -1.3%
-- ex autos Jun +0.4% (29) -0.7%
1000 Business Inventories May +0.5% (22) -0.2%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 86.3 (24) 85.5*
(prelim)
*June Final Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
