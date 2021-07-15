Retail Sales Seen Down Again -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0830 Retail Sales Jun -0.4% (31) -1.3% -- ex autos Jun +0.4% (29) -0.7% 1000 Business Inventories May +0.5% (22) -0.2% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 86.3 (24) 85.5* (prelim) *June Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

