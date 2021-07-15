Log in
Retail Sales Seen Down Again -- Data Week Ahead

07/15/2021 | 10:15am EDT
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                Jun      -0.4%   (31)  -1.3% 
                  -- ex autos               Jun      +0.4%   (29)  -0.7% 
          1000  Business Inventories        May      +0.5%   (22)  -0.2% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jul       86.3   (24)   85.5* 
                 (prelim) 
 
*June Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-21 1014ET

