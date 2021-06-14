Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Retail Sales Seen Down in May -- Data Week Ahead Update

06/14/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  Retail Sales                May      -0.6%   (34)  +0.0% 
                  -- ex autos               May      +0.5%   (31)  -0.8% 
          0830  Producer Price Index        May      +0.5%   (31)  +0.6% 
                  -- ex food & energy       May      +0.5%   (29)  +0.7% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade May      +0.5%   (9)   +0.7% 
          0830  NY Fed Empire Mfg Svy       Jun       22.9   (20)   24.3 
          0915  Industrial Production       May      +0.6%   (32)  +0.7% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        May       75.1%  (26)   74.9% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Apr      -0.1%   (22)  +0.3% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Jun       83     (22)   83 
Wednesday 0830  Housing Starts              May       1.63M  (32)   1.569M 
                  -- percent change         May      +3.9%         -9.5% 
          0830  Building Permits            May       1.73M  (21)   1.76M 
                  -- percent change         May      -1.7%         +0.3% 
          0830  Import Prices               May      +0.7%   (20)  +0.7% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jun 12    360K   (25)   376K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Jun       30.0   (21)   31.5 
          1000  Leading Index               May      +1.3%   (19)  +1.6% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-21 1415ET

Latest news "Commodities"
02:30pGold slips as investors fear U.S. Fed taper hints
RE
02:16pRetail Sales Seen Down in May -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:15pCorn and soybeans drop as U.S. crop weather outlook improves
RE
01:54pOil prices rise to over two-year high as demand improves, supplies tighten
RE
01:50pComex Copper Settles 0.21% Lower at $4.5320 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:50pComex Silver Settles 0.38% Lower at $28.024 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:50pComex Gold Settles 0.71% Lower at $1864.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:19pICE Canola Posting Losses at Midday
DJ
12:15pFTSE Closes Higher Thanks to Oil Stocks' Rise
DJ
12:04pEUROPE : Oil stocks power European shares to record-high finish
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
3AMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed
4Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
5EURO ZONE AT A TURNING POINT BUT TOO EARLY TO DEBATE END OF ECB HELP: Lagarde

HOT NEWS