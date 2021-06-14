Retail Sales Seen Down in May -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 Retail Sales May -0.6% (34) +0.0%
-- ex autos May +0.5% (31) -0.8%
0830 Producer Price Index May +0.5% (31) +0.6%
-- ex food & energy May +0.5% (29) +0.7%
-- ex food, energy, trade May +0.5% (9) +0.7%
0830 NY Fed Empire Mfg Svy Jun 22.9 (20) 24.3
0915 Industrial Production May +0.6% (32) +0.7%
0915 Capacity Utilization May 75.1% (26) 74.9%
1000 Business Inventories Apr -0.1% (22) +0.3%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Jun 83 (22) 83
Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts May 1.63M (32) 1.569M
-- percent change May +3.9% -9.5%
0830 Building Permits May 1.73M (21) 1.76M
-- percent change May -1.7% +0.3%
0830 Import Prices May +0.7% (20) +0.7%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 12 360K (25) 376K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jun 30.0 (21) 31.5
1000 Leading Index May +1.3% (19) +1.6%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-14-21 1415ET