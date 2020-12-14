Retail Sales Seen Down in November -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 NY Empire St Svy Dec 5.4 (10) 6.3 0830 Import Prices Nov +0.3% (10) -0.1% 0915 Industrial Production Nov +0.2% (19) +1.1% 0915 Capacity Utilization Nov 73.0% (16) 72.8% Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales Nov -0.3% (21) +0.3% -- ex autos Nov +0.0% (19) +0.2% 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Dec 55.3 (4) 56.7* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Dec 56.5 (4) 58.4* 1000 Business Inventories Oct +0.6% (13) +0.7% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Dec 88 (12) 90 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 12 808K (16) 853K 0830 Housing Starts Nov 1.52M (19) 1.530M -- percent change Nov -0.7% +4.9% 0830 Building Permits Nov 1.55M (13) 1.545M -- percent change Nov +0.3% +0.0% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Dec 20 (10) 26.3 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Dec 10 (3) 11 Composite Index Friday 0830 Current Account Balance 3Q -$186.9B (8) -$170.5B 1000 Leading Index Nov +0.5% (12) +0.7% *End-Nov Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-20 1411ET