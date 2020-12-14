Retail Sales Seen Down in November -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 NY Empire St Svy Dec 5.4 (10) 6.3
0830 Import Prices Nov +0.3% (10) -0.1%
0915 Industrial Production Nov +0.2% (19) +1.1%
0915 Capacity Utilization Nov 73.0% (16) 72.8%
Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales Nov -0.3% (21) +0.3%
-- ex autos Nov +0.0% (19) +0.2%
0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Dec 55.3 (4) 56.7*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Dec 56.5 (4) 58.4*
1000 Business Inventories Oct +0.6% (13) +0.7%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Dec 88 (12) 90
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 12 808K (16) 853K
0830 Housing Starts Nov 1.52M (19) 1.530M
-- percent change Nov -0.7% +4.9%
0830 Building Permits Nov 1.55M (13) 1.545M
-- percent change Nov +0.3% +0.0%
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Dec 20 (10) 26.3
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Dec 10 (3) 11
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Current Account Balance 3Q -$186.9B (8) -$170.5B
1000 Leading Index Nov +0.5% (12) +0.7%
*End-Nov Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
