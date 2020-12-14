Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Retail Sales Seen Down in November -- Data Week Ahead Update

12/14/2020 | 02:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  NY Empire St Svy            Dec       5.4    (10)   6.3 
          0830  Import Prices               Nov      +0.3%   (10)  -0.1% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Nov      +0.2%   (19)  +1.1% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Nov       73.0%  (16)   72.8% 
Wednesday 0830  Retail Sales                Nov      -0.3%   (21)  +0.3% 
                  -- ex autos               Nov      +0.0%   (19)  +0.2% 
          0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Dec       55.3   (4)    56.7* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Dec       56.5   (4)    58.4* 
          1000  Business Inventories        Oct      +0.6%   (13)  +0.7% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Dec       88     (12)   90 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Dec 12    808K   (16)   853K 
          0830  Housing Starts              Nov       1.52M  (19)   1.530M 
                  -- percent change         Nov      -0.7%         +4.9% 
          0830  Building Permits            Nov       1.55M  (13)   1.545M 
                  -- percent change         Nov      +0.3%         +0.0% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Dec       20     (10)   26.3 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Dec       10     (3)    11 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Current Account Balance     3Q     -$186.9B  (8)  -$170.5B 
          1000  Leading Index               Nov      +0.5%   (12)  +0.7% 
 
*End-Nov Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-20 1411ET

Latest news "Commodities"
02:12pRetail Sales Seen Down in November -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:11pOil prices steady after six weeks of gains, pressured by glut
RE
12:14pU.S. wheat sinks after Russia details export tax; soy firm, corn weak
RE
11:30aOPEC+ delays meetings planned for this week to early Jan
RE
11:15aCOCA COLA : After 2020, How Do We Move Forward on Race? -- Journal Report
DJ
11:11aIndia's November oil imports rise from U.S., Africa but fall from Middle East, LatAm
RE
11:10aSudan approves bourses for gold, minerals, farm products - statement
RE
10:18aSOFTS-Raw sugar falls as investors liquidate longs, bet on Indian exports
RE
10:16aAustralia Lowers Gold Holdings in November - IMF
RE
10:12aExxon Promises to Cut Greenhouse-Gas Emissions, End Flaring by 2030
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : AstraZeneca shares fall on 'hefty' $39-billion Alexion deal
2S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD. : China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
3BASF SE : BASF SE : From Neutral to Buy by Credit Suisse
4UK manufacturers warn of 'knockout blow' from no-deal Brexit
5AIR CANADA : Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ