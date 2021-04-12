Log in
Retail Sales Seen Rebounding -- Data Week Ahead Update

04/12/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Mar       98.5   (10)   95.8 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Mar      +0.5%   (31)  +0.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Mar      +0.2%   (31)  +0.1% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Mar      +2.5%   (20)  +1.7% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Mar      +1.5%   (20)  +1.3% 
Wednesday 0830  Import Prices               Mar      +0.9%   (16)  +1.3% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Apr 10    710K   (21)   744K 
          0830  Retail Sales                Mar      +6.1%   (31)  -3.0% 
                  -- ex autos               Mar      +5.3%   (28)  -2.7% 
          0830  NY Fed Empire St Svy        Apr       20.0   (16)   17.4 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Apr       42.0   (18)   51.8 
          0915  Industrial Production       Mar      +2.7%   (30)  -2.2% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Mar       75.7%  (23)   73.8% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Feb      +0.5%   (21)  +0.3% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Apr       84     (18)    82 
Friday    0830  Housing Starts              Mar       1.62M  (31)   1.421M 
                  -- percent change         Mar      +14.0%         -10.3% 
          0830  Building Permits            Mar       1.75M  (19)   1.682M 
                  -- percent change         Mar      +4.0%         -10.8% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Apr       89.0   (25)   84.9* 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*March Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-21 1412ET

