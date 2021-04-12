Retail Sales Seen Rebounding -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Mar 98.5 (10) 95.8 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Mar +0.5% (31) +0.4% -- ex food & energy M/M Mar +0.2% (31) +0.1% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Mar +2.5% (20) +1.7% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Mar +1.5% (20) +1.3% Wednesday 0830 Import Prices Mar +0.9% (16) +1.3% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 10 710K (21) 744K 0830 Retail Sales Mar +6.1% (31) -3.0% -- ex autos Mar +5.3% (28) -2.7% 0830 NY Fed Empire St Svy Apr 20.0 (16) 17.4 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Apr 42.0 (18) 51.8 0915 Industrial Production Mar +2.7% (30) -2.2% 0915 Capacity Utilization Mar 75.7% (23) 73.8% 1000 Business Inventories Feb +0.5% (21) +0.3% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Apr 84 (18) 82 Friday 0830 Housing Starts Mar 1.62M (31) 1.421M -- percent change Mar +14.0% -10.3% 0830 Building Permits Mar 1.75M (19) 1.682M -- percent change Mar +4.0% -10.8% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Apr 89.0 (25) 84.9* (Prelim) *March Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

