News: Latest News
Latest News 

Retail Sales Seen Up 0.5% -- Data Week Ahead

03/11/2022 | 02:14pm EST
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy    Mar       9.4    (6)    3.1 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Feb      +0.9%   (10)  +1.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Feb      +0.6%   (10)  +0.8% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Feb      +0.6%   (3)   +0.9% 
Wednesday 0830  Retail Sales                Feb      +0.5%   (13)  +3.8% 
                  -- ex autos               Feb      +1.0%   (12)  +3.3% 
          0830  Import Prices               Feb      +1.5%   (5)   +2.0% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Jan      +1.1%   (5)   +2.1% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Mar       81     (6)    82 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Mar 12    221K   (6)    227K 
          0830  Housing Starts              Feb       1.70M  (11)   1.638M 
                  -- percent change         Feb      +3.8%         -4.1% 
          0830  Building Permits            Feb       1.85M  (7)    1.899M 
                  -- percent change         Feb      -2.6%         +0.7% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Mar       18     (6)    16 
          0915  Industrial Production       Feb      +0.5%   (11)  +1.4% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Feb       77.8%  (10)   77.6% 
Friday    1000  Existing Home Sales         Feb       6.19M  (10)   6.5M 
                  -- percent change         Feb      -4.8%         +6.7% 
          1000  Leading Index               Feb      +0.3%   (7)   -0.3% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


Corrections & Amplifications

This table was corrected at 2:13 p.m. ET because the original version misstated "ex food & energy" below Retail Sales instead of "ex autos."

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 1414ET

