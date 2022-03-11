Retail Sales Seen Up 0.5% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC statement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Mar 9.4 (6) 3.1 0830 Producer Price Index Feb +0.9% (10) +1.0% -- ex food & energy Feb +0.6% (10) +0.8% -- ex food, energy, trade Feb +0.6% (3) +0.9% Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales Feb +0.5% (13) +3.8% -- ex autos Feb +1.0% (12) +3.3% 0830 Import Prices Feb +1.5% (5) +2.0% 1000 Business Inventories Jan +1.1% (5) +2.1% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Mar 81 (6) 82 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 12 221K (6) 227K 0830 Housing Starts Feb 1.70M (11) 1.638M -- percent change Feb +3.8% -4.1% 0830 Building Permits Feb 1.85M (7) 1.899M -- percent change Feb -2.6% +0.7% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Mar 18 (6) 16 0915 Industrial Production Feb +0.5% (11) +1.4% 0915 Capacity Utilization Feb 77.8% (10) 77.6% Friday 1000 Existing Home Sales Feb 6.19M (10) 6.5M -- percent change Feb -4.8% +6.7% 1000 Leading Index Feb +0.3% (7) -0.3% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Corrections & Amplifications

This table was corrected at 2:13 p.m. ET because the original version misstated "ex food & energy" below Retail Sales instead of "ex autos."

