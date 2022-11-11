Retail Sales Seen Up 1.2% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0830 Producer Price Index Oct +0.4% (10) +0.4% -- ex food & energy Oct +0.4% (8) +0.3% -- ex food, energy, trade Oct N/A +0.4% 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Nov -5 (5) -9.1 Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales Oct +1.2% (12) +0.0% -- ex autos Oct +0.6% (10) +0.1% 0830 Import Prices Oct -0.5% (5) -1.2% 0915 Industrial Production Oct +0.2% (12) +0.4% 0915 Capacity Utilization Oct 80.4% (10) 80.3% 1000 Business Inventories Sep +0.5% (5) +0.8% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Nov 36 (6) 38 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 12 229K (5) 225K 0830 Housing Starts Oct 1.41M (10) 1.439M -- percent change Oct -2.0% -8.1% 0830 Building Permits Oct 1.50M (7) 1.564M -- percent change Oct -4.1% +1.4% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Nov -6 (5) -8.7 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Nov N/A -7 Composite Index Friday 1000 Existing Home Sales Oct 4.32M (10) 4.71M -- percent change Oct -8.3% -1.5% 1000 Leading Index Oct -0.4% (5) -0.4% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1416ET