Retail Sales Seen Up 1.2% -- Data Week Ahead

11/11/2022 | 02:17pm EST
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0830  Producer Price Index        Oct      +0.4%   (10)  +0.4% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Oct      +0.4%   (8)   +0.3% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Oct       N/A          +0.4% 
          0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy    Nov      -5      (5)   -9.1 
Wednesday 0830  Retail Sales                Oct      +1.2%   (12)  +0.0% 
                  -- ex autos               Oct      +0.6%   (10)  +0.1% 
          0830  Import Prices               Oct      -0.5%   (5)   -1.2% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Oct      +0.2%   (12)  +0.4% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Oct       80.4%  (10)   80.3% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Sep      +0.5%   (5)   +0.8% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Nov       36     (6)    38 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Nov 12    229K   (5)    225K 
          0830  Housing Starts              Oct       1.41M  (10)   1.439M 
                  -- percent change         Oct      -2.0%         -8.1% 
          0830  Building Permits            Oct       1.50M  (7)    1.564M 
                  -- percent change         Oct      -4.1%         +1.4% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Nov      -6      (5)   -8.7 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Nov       N/A          -7 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    1000  Existing Home Sales         Oct       4.32M  (10)   4.71M 
                  -- percent change         Oct      -8.3%         -1.5% 
          1000  Leading Index               Oct      -0.4%   (5)   -0.4% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1416ET

