The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0830 Retail Sales May +0.2% (23) +0.0% -- ex autos May +0.2% (22) +0.2% 0915 Industrial Production May +0.4% (22) +0.0% 0915 Capacity Utilization May 78.6% (17) 78.4% 1000 Business Inventories Apr +0.3% (14) -0.1% Wednesday 1000 Housing Mkt Index Jun 46 (14) 45 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 15 235K (16) 242K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jun 5.0 (13) 4.5 0830 Current Account Balance 1Q -$207.4B (9) -$194.8B 0830 Housing Starts May 1.38M (22) 1.360M -- percent change May +1.5% +5.7% 0830 Building Permits May 1.45M (17) 1.440M -- percent change May +0.7% -3.0% Friday 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Jun 51.0 (9) 51.3* 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Jun 54.0 (8) 54.8* 1000 Existing Home Sales May 4.08M (20) 4.14M -- percent change May -1.4% -1.9% 1000 Leading Index May -0.3% (14) -0.6% *End-May Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
