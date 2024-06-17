The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0830  Retail Sales                   May       +0.2%   (23) +0.0% 
                  -- ex autos                  May       +0.2%   (22) +0.2% 
          0915  Industrial Production          May       +0.4%   (22) +0.0% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization           May        78.6%  (17)  78.4% 
          1000  Business Inventories           Apr       +0.3%   (14) -0.1% 
Wednesday 1000  Housing Mkt Index              Jun        46     (14)  45 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jun 15     235K   (16)  242K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy              Jun        5.0    (13)  4.5 
          0830  Current Account Balance        1Q       -$207.4B (9) -$194.8B 
          0830  Housing Starts                 May        1.38M  (22)  1.360M 
                  -- percent change            May       +1.5%        +5.7% 
          0830  Building Permits               May        1.45M  (17)  1.440M 
                  -- percent change            May       +0.7%        -3.0% 
Friday    0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI  Jun        51.0   (9)   51.3* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Jun        54.0   (8)   54.8* 
          1000  Existing Home Sales            May        4.08M  (20)  4.14M 
                  -- percent change            May       -1.4%        -1.9% 
          1000  Leading Index                  May       -0.3%   (14) -0.6% 
 
*End-May Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
