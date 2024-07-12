The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Monday    0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy       Jul       -6.0    (7)  -6.0 
Tuesday   0830  Retail Sales                   Jun       -0.2%   (11) +0.1% 
                  -- ex autos                  Jun       +0.1%   (10) -0.1% 
          0830  Import Prices                  Jun       -0.1%   (5)  -0.4% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index              Jul        44     (7)   43 
          1000  Business Inventories           May       +0.5%   (7)  +0.3% 
Wednesday 0830  Housing Starts                 Jun        1.30M  (11)  1.277M 
                  -- percent change            Jun       +1.8%        -5.5% 
          0830  Building Permits               Jun        1.39M  (6)   1.386M 
                  -- percent change            Jun       +0.3%        -3.8% 
          0915  Industrial Production          Jun       +0.2%   (11) +0.9% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization           Jun        78.4%  (10)  78.7% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jul 13     228K   (5)   222K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy              Jul        2.9    (7)   1.3 
          1000  Leading Index                  Jun       -0.3%   (8)  -0.5% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
